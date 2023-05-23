InfoComm 2023: 'No Stopping Us Now'

InfoComm is returning to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, in 2023. Education sessions run June 10-16, with the exhibit hall open June 14-16. SCN asked David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA, the association that produces InfoComm, for some insider information about the upcoming event.

SCN: With the pandemic behind us, the message for attendees changes from “We’re back” to … what?

David Labuskes: There’s no stopping us now! This year’s show has amazing technology, unique experiential components, and partnerships with organizations bringing education and insights that you won’t see anywhere else under one roof at one time. If ever there was a “can’t miss” InfoComm, 2023 is it.

SCN: How did attendance at InfoComm 2022 measure up to previous events in Las Vegas, and what are expectations for 2023 in Orlando?

DL: It seems that every year we, as an industry, continue to drag ourselves back into the trap of measuring a weeklong gathering of the industry with one number. I fall into that trap, too—particularly when the number is big—so don’t get me wrong, I understand. In Vegas last year, we had just under 20,000 verified attendees at the event. This was well above our expectations and a huge success for the industry overall. We expect to easily exceed that number this year, and are on track to achieve or exceed our goals for attendance numbers, while also driving new audiences and decision makers to the event.

SCN: What do you anticipate will be some of the big buzzwords on the show floor?

DL: Well, first, let’s hope they aren’t “pivot” or “unprecedented.” I think you’ll hear and be a part of conversations that embrace the unknown we face over the coming decade. Maybe phrases like perpetual beta, but definitely ecosystem, acceleration, agility, imagination, and new frontiers. In so many ways, our industry is going to be an essential enabler of whatever comes next for the world, and InfoComm 2023 will be the place to be if you want to see into that future with more clarity and optimism.

SCN: What’s new and different for InfoComm attendees in 2023?

DL: We have a lot of new things in store for InfoComm 2023. After five successful virtual editions, Congreso AVIXA will make its in-person debut at InfoComm 2023. The conference is presented in Spanish, and will provide practical strategies and insights to help attendees succeed in the ever-changing AV landscape.

Also new this year is the Enterprise IT Conference, which was developed to help bridge the gap between AV and IT. The program will focus on network convergence and AV system optimization, cybersecurity, and more. In addition, InfoComm has partnered with leading multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory and LED designer and manufacturer Nanolumens to bring three days of interactive experiences to the trade show floor. There’s so much more—be sure to spend time on infocommshow.org to check everything out.

SCN: What partnerships are part of InfoComm’s educational efforts this year, and why are they so important?

DL: More and more of the manufacturers in our industry are embracing an ecosystem approach to delivering customer solutions. AVIXA is on the same journey, as we form more partnerships and alliances with other associations and organizations. Our customers’ expectations, and AVIXA’s members and audience, demand expertise from multiple areas of specialization—and the best solutions will be aggregated offerings. The same is true with our show experience, educational offerings, and networking experiences.

For InfoComm 2023, our partner programs include an AVUG [AV User Group] hosted buyers event, the D=SIGN conference co-produced with the Digital Signage Federation, the Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Networking Mixer, NSCA’s business program for AV integrators, an extensive program for higher education technology managers by HETMA, and an experiential event hosted by XUSC [Experience United Social Club] at the Museum of Illusions.

SCN: Will DEI play a part in InfoComm 2023?

DL: AVIXA is very proud of the work we are doing with the AV community to bring discussions on DEI out in the open and support programs that are making a positive impact. At InfoComm, the AV community will experience more of the manifestation of AVIXA’s dedication to DEI through powerful discussions, diverse voices on stage, and programs to reach diverse youth. We’ll have sessions focused on the importance of leadership being purposeful about implementing DEI practices. We’ll also join HETMA to announce the recipients of the Prism Scholarships, which were created to encourage diverse individuals to become active leaders and role models for technology managers in the higher education space.

SCN: How healthy is the Pro AV industry as a whole, and what are some of the standout growth areas?

DL: Based on the results of AVIXA’s latest Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA), which is being released at InfoComm, the industry is once again in true growth mode. Last year, Pro AV revenues exceeded the prior peak set in 2019, with another record expected this year as the industry surpasses $280 billion in total spending on Pro AV products and services.

Some supply chain challenges remain, but demand is running high as revenues from past return to in person fuel renewed AV-related spending in performance, entertainment, and event solutions. Investments in content production and streaming capabilities are also an area to watch as companies continue to seek ways of engaging their audiences digitally.

Make sure to check out the State of the Industry luncheon at InfoComm to learn more about the trends driving AV as shown in the latest forecasts. It takes place Tuesday, June 13, at 12:30 p.m.