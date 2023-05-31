InfoComm 2023 Impulses: Airtame on the Hybrid Workplace

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series.

[InfoComm 2023: 'No Stopping Us Now']

Today, meet Jonas Gyalokay, co-founder of Airtame.

(Image credit: Airtame)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Jonas Gyalokay: It’s super exciting to come back every year and to observe how the AV industry continues to evolve and grow. It’s particularly inspiring to see all of the different approaches to building better technologies for our new hybrid work reality. We also get to form invaluable relationships with customers, partners and even within our own team.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

JG: I expect to see a continued focus on hybrid conferencing—there is a ubiquitous need for better ways to collaborate via conferencing, and I still think we’re in the early stage, there’s a long way to go. I also expect to see more software as a service solutions (SaaS) enter the AV space.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

JG: Our conferencing solution (Airtame Hub) has come a very long way since we started shipping it in October, and we’re really looking forward to sharing the enhanced version with a wider audience at InfoComm 2023. We approach hybrid conferencing in a different (and we think better) way than what most people are used to and we’re really excited to show it off to industry experts, in person.