5 InfoComm 2023 Must Sees: JVC, Yamaha and More Set to Converge on Orlando

Get ready. The road to InfoComm 2023 is officially open, and the show is a mere weeks away. We'll do our best to keep you up to date with all the products and news information ahead of time. Today, take a look at five exhibitors bringing innovative solutions to Orlando this June.

JVC Professional Video to Present Live IP Production System Solutions

(Image credit: JVC Professional)

JVC Professional Video will present a wide array of solutions designed to address the evolving needs of the professional live IP production market at Booth 4149. Among these are a collection of affordable workflow solutions as well as NDI-compatible PTZ and handheld cameras that are ideal for classrooms, courtrooms, houses of worship, events facilities, sports broadcasters, sports coaching and local news OTA stations, among other applications.

On display at InfoComm for the first time will be JVC’s new workflow solutions, which are the perfect way for budget conscious facilities to have access to high-quality switchers and controllers. Included among the equipment on display at InfoComm will be the company’s new KM-IP8 and KM-IP8S4 CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switchers, which can each manage a minimum of eight NDI inputs at 1080 60P using vMix 4K licensed software for Windows 11 Pro. Additionally, the new RM-LP350G CONNECTED CAM vMix Control Surface, a desktop controller for vMix that works with the KM-IP8 systems to enable traditional-style switching, will be presented at the show.

Also being showcased is the company’s new KM-HD6 CONNECTED CAM Six-Input Switcher, which features four SDI and two HDMI inputs. Its USB Type-C output enables users to stream live programming with embedded audio through their computer to today’s most popular video conferencing applications, such as Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Also planned for display is the RM-LP5G CONNECTED CAM Compact Joystick PTZ Controller, which is designed to be used with the KM-HD6 to create an affordable, yet powerful, turnkey system. Available only as part of a bundled offering with two or more JVC CONNECTED CAM PTZ cameras, the RM-LP5G controller features a dual-axis joystick and zoom bridge, capable of managing up to five PTZ cameras simultaneously.

Yamaha Makes a Comeback at InfoComm

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha Corporation of America and Yamaha Unified Communications (booths 4671 4773, respectively) will be displayed side-by-side at InfoComm, showcasing solutions designed to connect the world through sound & music. Whether amplifying a musical performance live on-stage, through installed solutions, or connecting people through conferencing; when it comes to sound, it just makes sense to trust a company that lives and breathes music.

Attendees can stop by and check out the latest audio solution lines and technologies, such as the Yamaha conference audio solution, ADECIA, the revolutionary VSP-2 Speech Privacy System, the newest compact digital mixing console, DM3, which launched at The NAMM Show, RIVAGE PM Digital Mixing Systems, NEXO solutions, and more exciting announcements closer to the show as well as five speaking engagements.

Snap One Emphasizes Support for Commercial Business

(Image credit: Snap One)

Snap One released a sneak peek of what will be at booth 3634 of solutions that deliver enhanced capabilities specifically suited for commercial projects. From MoIP solutions and streamlined multi-display control to outdoor speakers and ceiling TV mounts that support up to 500 pounds, commercial installers can experience the full power and value Snap One offers to Partners working on projects ranging from restaurants to arenas.

Snap One will have a host of new solutions on display. The new Binary 960 Series MoIP series, debuting at the show, offers next-gen video distribution with a 10G capable network, 4K60 distribution, advanced audio routing, and broad flexibility to grow or integrate various additional displays in the future. As a bonus for integrators, full OvrC compatibility further simplifies installation and device management, which can save time and money.

Attendees can also demo the all-new Strong Carbon Series ceiling and wall mounts that provide superior quality and strength while helping consolidate partners’ supply chains. Additionally, the cloud-based OvrC remote management and monitoring platform will demonstrate efficiency and cost-saving capabilities such as remote equipment resets, automatic issue notifications, real-time device info and simple project tracking.

Those interested in media distribution will experience how the simple Control4 MultiDisplay Manager interface enables users to easily control multiple digital displays, TVs or projectors from a single page, select audio sources independently of active video sources, and create presets for instant room reconfiguration.

Lastly, for audio needs, Snap One is highlighting its Episode Radiance outdoor speaker and lighting system, the world’s first 70V combination lighting and audio solution that requires just a single two-conductor wire and helps custom integrators break into lighting installation. This specialized system is accompanied by powerful Episode 70V pendant, flush-mount and all-weather surface-mount speakers that deliver sound for any space, from high open ceilings to outdoor patios in restaurants, hotels, venues and more.

It's a Party: Listen Technologies Celebrates 25 Years

(Image credit: Listen Technologies)

Beginning in June, Listen Technologies will kick off celebratory events for the company's 25th anniversary at InfoComm 2023 at booth 2961 in the West Hall.

Listen Technologies Corporation will officially mark the milestone anniversary on June 4, celebrating 25 years of helping people hear clearly. Listen Technologies offers assistive listening and communication solutions that are easy to use and provide superior sound clarity and intelligibility.

“At its core, Listen Technologies is about inclusion,” said Russ Gentner, founder and advisor, Listen Technologies. “We started Listen Technologies to help people overcome the challenges that make hearing difficult—it’s frustrating to go to an event and not hear what is being said. Those challenges include hearing loss, language, background noise, or poor acoustics. We have solutions that make clear audio accessible so everyone can hear and engage in exceptional experiences.”

Since its founding in 1998, Listen Technologies has also been committed to delivering a positive experience for employees, partners, vendors, and customers. “We strive to be the easiest company to work with,” added Gentner. “That starts with our people—the heart of our organization—and fostering a culture that champions simplicity, customer support, and innovation, as well as designing straightforward, elegant solutions that consistently perform.”

Listen Technologies’ flagship product, ListenRF, is a scalable assistive listening system that delivers powerful, clear sound, and continues to delight end users and venue owners. Over the years, Listen Technologies has expanded its suite of solutions to include ListenIR and the innovative mobile communications solution ListenTALK. In 2014, Listen Technologies pioneered audio over Wi-Fi technology so people can use their smartphones to access audio to hear more clearly.

1 Sound Debuts New Subwoofer at InfoComm

(Image credit: 1 Sound)

Be the first to hear the SUB215 as well as the new Contour CT212 at InfoComm in the 1 SOUND Demo Room W221A.

The SUB215 is a fast-responding, deep bass subwoofer capable of producing a maximum SPL of 140 dB. This cabinet is equipped with two 15-inch low frequency drivers with the newest tetracoil technology. This subwoofer is deep but also delivers clear and punchy upper bass. The SUB215 cabinet is only 17.8 inches wide when deployed vertically or 17.8 inches tall when deployed horizontally.

Use the SUB215 as a completed system utilizing the pole cup accessory which allows you to deploy the CT28 with a 1 SOUND Active Tube or mount any other satellite on top. In addition, this subwoofer has proprietary rigging points in order to attach a Tower Rigging System, fit for stacking the Tower LCC44 or LCC84 on top.

Like all 1 SOUND loudspeakers, the SUB215 is IP55 rated and saltwater resistant with custom colors and finishes available.