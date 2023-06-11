InfoComm 2023: Christie, Epson, Scalable Display Technologies Project to Inspire

InfoComm 2023 is here. We've been doing our best to keep you up to date on all there is to see in Orlando this June. Today, we look at Christie, Epson, Scalable Display Technologies, Palmer Digital Group, and Sound Productions.

Christie Projects to Inspire with Complete Solutions and Smart Technology

(Image credit: Christie)

Christie brings its range of complete AV solutions, from projection and LED and LCD displays to a preview of Christie Hedra, a powerful new video wall processor, in Booth 1632.

DEBUTS: 4K22-HS and Intelligent Camera Make InfoComm

Making its InfoComm debut is the new Christie 4K22-HS 1DLPlaser projector. Designed for venues that require high resolution, higher brightness, and color accuracy that approaches 3DLP performance, for more budget-conscious applications, the 4K22-HS will shine brightly on the Christie booth as the first 22,500 lumen 4K UHD 1DLP projector on the market.

For a stunning image that fills an entire wall, from floor to ceiling, Christie will also demonstrate its new GS Series 0.37-0.4:1 UST lens, which will be shown in conjunction with a DWU1400-GS 1DLP laser projector.

Additionally, attendees will see the new Christie Intelligent Camera (CIC) in action, including the background compensation feature, which automatically adjusts the image color to better fit the color of the projection screen. This powerful accessory pairs perfectly with select Christie 1DLP projectors to calibrate projector color, trigger autofocus, and, when used with Mystique Lite software, automate warping and blending of up to three projectors in a horizontal array.

See the RGB Pure Laser Difference

Christie’s range of RGB pure laser projectors will light up the booth with vivid colors. Designed for unforgettable large-scale experiences, the award-winning Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projector will illuminate a floor-mounted screen with stunning visuals, while a static Griffyn 4K50-RGB will be on display. Visitors can get an up-close look at the lightest and brightest 50,000 lumen projector currently available with best-in-class operational efficiency and reduced power consumption.

Also on show, in a double-stacked display, will be the rugged, reliable, and award-winning M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector that reimagines Christie’s extremely popular M Series projectors.

The M 4K RGB Series of pure laser projectors is growing, and attendees will have the opportunity to see an InfoComm-exclusive preview of an upcoming model.

More Can't Miss Solutions on Display from Christie

Christie Hedra, a new TAA-compliant, real-time processor, will be showcased in a tech preview. For video walls up to 32 megapixels, Hedra provides secure, remote access and content management from virtually anywhere for seamless collaboration and sharing of critical information.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see a preview of Pandoras Box Software License Version 8.8, which introduces Workspaces, a new feature that helps users visualize their stage setup in 2D, providing an accessible and simple overview. Users can easily monitor the positioning of layers and find all pixel parameters, which are clearly arranged for a smoother and more organized workflow experience.

For projects that require a display that goes beyond a traditional rectangle, attendees will see how Christie’s award-winning MicroTiles LED can be used to create an inspired, eye-catching visual feature. A curved, multi-pixel pitch LED display, from 0.75mm to 1.5mm, will showcase the product’s versatility and near-limitless design freedom as well as its stunning brightness, contrast, and resolution.

EDUCATION: Christie Sessions (all times Eastern)

Christie’s Max Kopsho will be leading three education sessions at InfoComm 2023. Attendees can learn about Enterprise IT: Project Management for AV/IT Solutions on Tuesday, June 13 at 1:30 p.m. On Thursday, June 15, Kopsho will deliver two sessions: the first, at 8:30 a.m., will focus on Enterprise IT: Basics of Service and Commissioning Principles for AV-over-IP, and the second, at 11:00 a.m., will cover Enterprise IT: Intermediate Service and Commissioning Principles for AV-over-IP.

Sound Devices Celebrates Its 25 Years with a Trip to Orlando

(Image credit: Sound Devices)

Sound Devices will be showcasing the A20-Nexus multichannel true diversity wireless receiver, the latest in its evolving line of Astral series professional wireless equipment as well as its 8-Series mixer-recorders and MixPre II series portable audio mixers. Sound Devices will be located at Booth 5771 in the InfoComm Audio Pavilion.

Offering up to 16 channels of crystal-clear wireless signal in a half-rack space, A20-Nexus combines all of Sound Devices’ latest innovations into a portable, easy-to-use package. Key features include Sound Devices’ proprietary SpectraBand technology which offers an industry leading global tuning range of 470 MHz-1525 MHz, NexLink advanced long-distance modulation for increased range and signal stability, GainForward Architecture for streamlined gain control from the mixer, and an integrated Real Time Spectrum Analyzer (RTSA) for intuitive frequency coordination. The receiver will be mounted in several configurations at the Sound Devices InfoComm booth to showcase its versatility across a wide variety of use cases.

In addition to A20-Nexus, Sound Devices will also be demoing its 8-Series mixer-recorders and MixPre II series audio mixers, mainstays of professional sound engineers across the world. The 8-Series line is designed for professional workflows and offers robust recording power and features in a rugged, reliable device, including the Scorpio, 888, and 833. The MixPre II series is designed for more portable use and features low-noise Kashmir preamps and a 32-bit float depth at 192 kHz sample rate for superior audio quality with maximum dynamic range in a package that can fit any kit bag.

Scalable Display Technologies Unveils Real-Time Projection Mapping API

(Image credit: Scalable Display Technologies)

Scalable Display Technologies is showcasing a new Real-Time Projection Mapping API, enabling media server companies to immediately benefit from this new capability. Scalable’s new API can be leveraged to automatically calibrate a group of projectors displaying onto an intricate object that moves freely in any orientation or direction in a large 3D space, while maintaining precise content mapping at every frame. In collaboration with 7thSense, Scalable will showcase its real-time projection mapping functionality in Booth 3917.

Scalable’s Real-Time Projection Mapping API includes new calibration elements and a streamlined connection to third-party media servers. Historically, Scalable has calibrated to a fixed screen location, but with this new capability, is able to auto-calibrate a single object at many different locations, generating a meta-calibration for the entire projected area. This new technique allows for high accuracy 3D mapping in real time as an object moves anywhere within the calibrated volume. This latest functionality from Scalable is accessible from any media server integrated with Scalable’s SDK, such as 7thSense, to deliver cutting-edge visuals for the most engaging entertainment applications. Media servers integrated with Scalable’s SDK may use the volumetric calibration in conjunction with a motion tracking system to achieve accurate image registration to a tracked object at up to 240 frames per second as the object moves freely within the space.

Scalable will unveil the first deployment of Real-Time Projection Mapping API with 7thSense, a creative software and technology company, at InfoComm 2023. Scalable’s long-standing relationship with 7thSense began as an original media server partner. Today, 7thSense is a leader in providing media serving, pixel processing, and show control for the world’s leading entertainment and theme-park attractions. Together, Scalable and 7thSense recognized a unique shift in projection mapping for amusement rides and attractions, theme-park entertainment and cinematic shows.

Epson to Debut, Demonstrate New PowerLite L Series to North America

(Image credit: Epson)

Epson will showcase the newest additions to its 3-chip, 3LCD laser projector portfolio and demonstrate a wide range of engaging ways that projectors can transform environments. For the first time in North America, Epson will debut and demonstrate its new PowerLite L series with 4K Enhancement its first extreme short-throw with 4K Enhancement,2 new 4K Crystal Motion technology, new cloud-based projection management software, and more in Booth 3428.

Epson’s booth will take showgoers through various scenarios where flexible, large, bright, and colorful displays are essential—from high-impact projection with up-close viewing to hybrid meeting spaces and collaborative classrooms where an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio is important in allowing all participants to see and do more.

Combining 3-chip 3LCD technology with a virtually maintenance free laser light source, Epson’s comprehensive laser projector and display solutions deliver a wide color gamut and excellent color accuracy from a compact, power-efficient chassis. The following solutions will be on display at InfoComm:

Epson PowerLite 810E Extreme Short Throw with 4K Enhancement2 : The PowerLite 810E is Epson’s first extreme short-throw fixed lens lamp-free laser display to offer 4K Enhancement2 technology for classrooms, meeting rooms and more. Incorporating a new cooling system and revitalized platform with 3-chip, 3LCD technology and 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness4 it delivers sharp, bright images up to 160-inches—four and a half times larger than a 75-inch flat panel – sitting merely inches from the wall. Offering various aspect ratios from standard 16:9 to super-wide 21:9, along with quality built-in sound, digital zoom and new Epson Setting Assist app,5 it makes setup simple and integration easier for fleet management,6 image alignment and casting.

: The PowerLite 810E is Epson’s first extreme short-throw fixed lens lamp-free laser display to offer 4K Enhancement2 technology for classrooms, meeting rooms and more. Incorporating a new cooling system and revitalized platform with 3-chip, 3LCD technology and 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness4 it delivers sharp, bright images up to 160-inches—four and a half times larger than a 75-inch flat panel – sitting merely inches from the wall. Offering various aspect ratios from standard 16:9 to super-wide 21:9, along with quality built-in sound, digital zoom and new Epson Setting Assist app,5 it makes setup simple and integration easier for fleet management,6 image alignment and casting. Epson PowerLite L Series with 4K Enhancement2 : Conveniently lightweight and compact, the new series combine native WUXGA and 4K Enhancement2 technology that doubles HD video resolution on-screen with 5,200 or 7,000 lumens of brightness4 to deliver ultra bright, clear images virtually anywhere. Delivering images up to 500-inches with aspect ratio support from standard 16:10 to ultra-wide 21:9, the sleek and compact projectors adapt across a range of infrastructures and applications. They are also compatible with Epson’s optional PixAlign camera for simplified multi-projector installations.

: Conveniently lightweight and compact, the new series combine native WUXGA and 4K Enhancement2 technology that doubles HD video resolution on-screen with 5,200 or 7,000 lumens of brightness4 to deliver ultra bright, clear images virtually anywhere. Delivering images up to 500-inches with aspect ratio support from standard 16:10 to ultra-wide 21:9, the sleek and compact projectors adapt across a range of infrastructures and applications. They are also compatible with Epson’s optional PixAlign camera for simplified multi-projector installations. Epson Pro Series Laser Projectors with 4K Crystal Motion Technology: The new EB-PQ series of 4K projectors ranges from 8,000-20,000 lumens4 delivering optimal clarity for a range of environments. Combining 3-chip, 3LCD color and Epson’s new 4K Crystal Motion technology with panel thermo-control and double micro-lens array technologies, the new projectors provide bright, vivid color and 4K resolution on-screen. The new models also include sophisticated software, advanced installation tools and a wide range of available mounts, frames and lenses to transform spaces.

The new EB-PQ series of 4K projectors ranges from 8,000-20,000 lumens4 delivering optimal clarity for a range of environments. Combining 3-chip, 3LCD color and Epson’s new 4K Crystal Motion technology with panel thermo-control and double micro-lens array technologies, the new projectors provide bright, vivid color and 4K resolution on-screen. The new models also include sophisticated software, advanced installation tools and a wide range of available mounts, frames and lenses to transform spaces. Epson BrightLink 770Fi Interactive Ultra Short Throw Lamp-Free Laser Display: Built to simplify classroom interactivity, the BrightLink 770Fi is compatible with frequently used classroom software applications and features full HD, 4,100 lumens4 and proprietary 3-chip 3LCD technology for up to 100-inches of big, bright and colorful interactive displays—75% more space than a 75-inch flat panel. Featuring wireless connectivity with casting capabilities,7 the BrightLink 770Fi supports standard 16:9 and ultra-wide 21:9 displays with split screen support8 for up to four screens simultaneously. Dual-pen-enabled, it includes an optional finger touch function and delivers exceptional value by allowing educators to retain whiteboard space while not in use.

Palmer Digital Group Set to Showcase Digital Menu Boards and New EV Charging Solution

(Image credit: Palmer Digital Group)

Palmer Digital Group will tout its latest outdoor display solutions for retail, hospitality, and other AV industry verticals at InfoComm 2023. The full-service supplier, which also provides site planning and installation services, will introduce a new reduced-footprint Electronic Vehicle (EV) charging solution targeted for businesses and public spaces with limited installation space.

Palmer Digital Group (PDG) will also demonstrate two of its popular outdoor menu board solutions for QSRs and fast casual restaurants. Many PDG menu board structures can be lifted into place by two technicians, removing the need for expensive crane lifts. In addition to providing in-house installation services, PDG works with outside integrators, and their simple integration steps and connections for power and media content offer big benefits for installers.

PDG’s outdoor display solutions can also support dynamic media and advertising for customers interested in deploying digital signage content and/or DOOH campaigns, which PDG will demonstrate on the Samsung Booth 1143. PDG integrates Samsung displays into many of its indoor and outdoor kiosk solutions, including all three on display at InfoComm.

New Compact EV Charging Solution

InfoComm marks the debut of PDG’s EV24-1C all-in-one Electronic Vehicle (EV) charging solution, which integrates Samsung OH24F outdoor display. The OH24F optimizes picture quality for outdoor visibility thanks to its exceptional brightness. While ideal for any public setting, including outdoor retail centers, shopping malls and municipal parking lots, PDG is also seeing an uptick in interest in EV charging solutions from its core QSR and Fast Casual customer base.

Dynamic Digital Menu Boards

PDG will also show its 46-inch QSRDMB146 and 55-inch QSRDMB155 single-display Outdoor Digital Menu Boards (ODMBs), each of which include simple network and electrical connections for dynamic media content and local power, along with shelving for media players and routers.

The QSRDMB146 supports one Samsung 46-inch OH display and is ideal for use as a pre-sell board early in the customer’s drive-thru journey. The QSRDMB155, with one Samsung 55-inch OH display, represents the smallest form factor for PDG’s range of outdoor digital menu board solutions, which also include larger double- and triple-display models. The larger models invite even more creativity for dynamic media presentation, allowing businesses to creatively arrange, manage, update, and monetize menu board content across display panels.

