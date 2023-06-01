InfoComm 2023 Impulses: Audinate Talks Dante Connect and Supply Chain

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series.

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2023 at AV Network]

Today, meet Josh Rush, chief marketing officer, Audinate.

(Image credit: Audinate)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Josh Rush: In some ways it took the pandemic and not having InfoComm for a couple of years to remind me of the importance of this show, both professionally and personally. It goes without saying that InfoComm is the showcase for new technology for the industry, so it’s always motivating to see companies pushing the boundaries of what is possible. But the most inspirational part of InfoComm is the people that make up this industry. While the company names on badges might change from time to time, the people behind the badges are a close-knit family that share a common passion for solving customer problems. It’s these relationships that are the “secret sauce” of InfoComm, and these people that continue to drive the industry forward.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

JR: The move toward software and cloud solutions continues to transform the industry. The pandemic only accelerated the need for organizations to be able to deploy flexible, scalable AV solutions that can be configured, managed, and supported from anywhere. And I expect there will be a lot of buzz about generative AI and how companies expect to harness it to deliver enhanced AV experiences for customers.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

JR: Audinate will be showcasing the continued evolution of our powerful, interoperable AV networking platform. We will be showcasing a number of new partners that have recently adopted our Dante AV networked video technology as that ecosystem continues to rapidly expand. And we will have a full complement of our manufacturer-agnostic network management tools on display that allow AV and IT professionals to easily discover, configure, and manage all of their Dante-enabled AV products. This includes Dante Connect, a recently launched solution that allows Dante audio to be distributed anywhere around the world using cloud service providers like AWS.

We have to ask: Are supply chain issues improving?

JR: Absolutely. We have been working tirelessly on a multi-pronged approach to improve the availability of Dante products for our manufacturing partners. This includes negotiating with our suppliers to increase our allocation of chips, redesigning popular products using more readily available parts like we did with Brooklyn 3 last year, and migrating customers to our software-based solutions that run on off-the-shelf computing platforms that are less impacted by supply chain challenges. Combined, these approaches have allowed our manufacturing partners to greatly increase their availability of Dante-enabled products.