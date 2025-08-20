An NYC Skyline Experience Meets 'World-Class' Audio

Perched 27 floors above Manhattan in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, Starchild Rooftop blends 'high-concept design with world-class audio.' Operated by Carver Road Hospitality, the venue crowns the Civilian Hotel with a retractable glass rooftop, luxurious indoor lounge, and sweeping views of Midtown and the Hudson River. To complete the sensory experience, Carver Road Hospitality partnered with long-time collaborators Sound Investment to design and install a Funktion-One sound system tailored to the venue’s versatility.

With a capacity of approximately 150 guests, Starchild Rooftop offers an intimate, high-energy setting that transitions effortlessly between relaxed early evenings and vibrant late-nights. Its upscale, modern aesthetic blends velvet-padded banquettes, plush seating and curated lighting with stylish area rugs and mirrored accents. Musically, the venue traverses an eclectic spectrum—from soul, funk, disco, house, and nostalgia-rich throwbacks on weeknights, to dancefloor-fillers and chart selections on weekends.

Its defining architectural feature—a retractable glass roof—enables the space to quickly transform from a fully enclosed, climate-controlled lounge into an open-air rooftop. This flexibility posed a unique challenge for the audio design: The system needed to provide immersive, high-fidelity sound in multiple configurations without overwhelming the space or detracting from conversation.

Sound Investment addressed this with a precisely zoned Funktion-One system. Indoors, loudspeakers are strategically placed to deliver clarity, warmth and even coverage throughout the lounge and bar. Outdoors, the terraces benefit from the same attention to detail, creating an engaging sonic experience across the entire venue.

“The primary objective for the sound system was to create an immersive, energy-rich atmosphere that supports the venue's multi-functional role,” said Daniel Agne, president and principal designer at Sound Investment. “It had to be powerful enough to energize the space, but still refined and directional enough to preserve conversation clarity, especially in seated lounge areas and near the bar.”

The system comprises Funktion-One F101.2 and F81.2 loudspeakers, supported by BR118 and BR218 bass enclosures, with MB210LPs adding punch and low-profile flexibility. The result is a rich, enveloping sound with exceptional clarity, balanced coverage and tight, controlled bass that complements both a relaxed lounge mode and high-energy DJ sets.

Sean Christie, CEO of Carver Road Hospitality, regards sound as a cornerstone of the guest experience. “In more intimate environments, we have to make sure the guest experiences warm and cozy rather than loud and sterile,” he said. “This system is perfect for that. The clarity and directionality put you at the epicentre of what the artist is saying and conveying.”

For Christie, trusted partners and reliable equipment are vital. “If the sound system breaks or doesn’t work, you don’t really have a business. Not only does it not break, it’s a critical part of the experience. It’s one of the Starchild Rooftop’s core pillars.”