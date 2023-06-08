5 InfoComm 2023 Debuts to See from Chief, Blustream, Navori Labs, and More

InfoComm 2023 is right around the corner. We've been doing our best to keep you up to date on all there is to see in Orlando this June. Today, take a look at five more exhibitors you need to add to your must-see list.

Chief Debuts New Flat Panel Wall Mount System

(Image credit: Chief)

Chief will debut its latest mounting innovation, the Tempo Flat Panel Wall Mount System, in the Legrand | AV Booth 2201. This all-in-one configurable wall mounting system is designed to improve efficiency by streamlining installation workflows. AV professionals can increase productivity and cost savings with this new system, especially for mass rollouts.

The new Chief Tempo Flat Panel Wall Mount System is thoughtfully designed with feedback from installers for faster flat panel deployments—from ordering and shipping to installation and servicing. Integrators can save time by ordering one part number. The Chief Tempo Wall Mount System is offered with an optional Middle Atlantic PD-715SC-NS slim-profile, 7-outlet, 15A power strip. Two 15x10-INCH Lever Lock storage plates are included, which can be preloaded with up to six small devices plus cabling and shipped to the job site. Panels can be added and easily moved along the mounting rail to store more devices. As a result, integrators can minimize last-minute shipping costs of missing parts.

Like other Chief mounts, the Tempo Wall Mount System features up to 1-inch post-install leveling adjustments and 10 degrees of display tilt in 2.5-degree increments for viewing flexibility. The total installation depth facilitates ADA compliance with 49-86-inch displays with less than 2 inches in depth and a 970x450 mm mounting pattern. The mount pulls away from the wall for approximately 13 inches of service depth, allowing ample access to cables and AV equipment for simple, fast maintenance checks. It can be installed on any wall, including steel studs, wood studs, concrete, and block wall substrates.

Blustream Debuts Expanded Video Distribution Solutions

(Image credit: Blustream)

Blustream will present its latest commercial video distribution solutions in Booth 4173. Integrators will see the new IP300UHD and Dante-enabled IP350UHD video over IP for transmitting 4K 60 4:4:4 HDMI 2.0 18Gbps over a 1Gb network. And with Dante solutions becoming increasingly important to commercial integrators, Blustream will also highlight its entire Dante line, from amplifiers to wall plate audio converters.

The Blustream IP300 series Video over IP platform allows virtually latency free (one frame) distribution of HDMI 2.0 video over a 1Gb managed network. The IP300UHD-TX is a 4K HDCP 2.2 HDMI transmitter that uses visually lossless compression technology to deliver 18Gbps HDMI, audio, bi-directional IR, RS-232, and USB/KVM up to lengths of 100m over standard copper network architecture, or greater distances using the built-in fiber SFP network interface. And shipping in June, the Dante-enabled IP350UHD-TX and IP350UHD-RX can support both 4K60 4:4:4 video and Dante audio distribution on a single network. A second RJ45 connection allows for the Dante audio network interface to be segregated from the video over IP network whenever required.

Keeping with the Dante theme, the entire Blustream Dante catalog will be on display, including the NPA70DA and NPA100DA Networked Power Amplifiers (70 and 100-watts respectively) and two new Dante Wall Plates. The DA11ABL-WP-US is a multi-input/output wall plate to convert Bluetooth and analog audio within a digital Dante networked audio system. It converts two input channels of Bluetooth, or unbalanced audio to Dante digital audio, and two channels of Dante audio to two output channels of unbalanced audio. The DA22XLR-WP converts two input channels of balanced/unbalanced/MIC audio with switchable 48v Phantom power to Dante digital audio, and two channels of Dante audio to two output channels of balanced/unbalanced audio.

Check out the New Navori Labs QL Software Release

(Image credit: Navori Labs)

Navori Labs comes to InfoComm with a new QL digital signage software release that expands the company’s appeal to a broader customer base, with new features that specifically benefit ad agencies, the application developer community, and general digital signage users. Navori Labs’ new QL 2.7.5 software release incorporates these new features, including programmatic DOOH advertising, a new API for SaaS customers, and expanded SoC display support, all with a common theme of helping customers maximize and measure audience engagement through a fully integrated digital signage suite.

Navori Labs helps customers achieve these goals through innovations in AI and computer vision solutions that enable data-driven, context-aware content automation for audience engagement. This is made possible through the native integration of Navori’s QL digital signage software and Aquaji marketing analytics, and Navori Labs remains the only supplier to successfully develop and integrate digital signage and analytics software in-house.

At InfoComm, Navori Labs will introduce native integration of programmatic DOOH advertising through Hivestack in its QL 2.7.5 release. The integration allows QL users to sell ad space using an open exchange and fill unsold slots in their schedules with an intelligent and trusted DOOH media platform. The benefits are further strengthened when integrated with Aquaji’s AI-enhanced, camera-based analytics software, which helps businesses analyze the customer journey including response to physical items, on-screen content, and DOOH ad campaigns.

QL 2.7.5 incorporates several other additional improvements and new features across its three core components (QL Server, QL Content Manager, and QL Player), including:



SaaS API for QL Server: Navori Labs continues to broaden its appeal to custom application developers by expanding access to an open API for SaaS customers through QL Server, which was previously available to customers with on-prem servers. Large DOOH network operators and other QL users can now customize their SaaS applications for QL digital signage networks with the protection of a secure login procedure.

Navori Labs continues to broaden its appeal to custom application developers by expanding access to an open API for SaaS customers through QL Server, which was previously available to customers with on-prem servers. Large DOOH network operators and other QL users can now customize their SaaS applications for QL digital signage networks with the protection of a secure login procedure. Sony SoC Display Support: Navori Labs has expanded its SoC display support to Sony BRAVIA Professional Displays, adding reliable QL Player software to Sony displays for customers that want to reduce the costs and complexity of their digital signage ecosystem through a single integrated SoC platform. Navori Labs also provides integrated QL Player software for LG, Phillips and Samsung SoC displays.

Boom Collaboration Unveils Powerful New Video Bar

(Image credit: Boom Collaboration)

Boom Collaboration will showcase its latest product developments at Booth 3668 in Zone B, including a new high performance video bar which will be officially unveiled for the first time.

The Boom Halo features Ultra HD 4K picture clarity, AI Auto-framing and voice-tracking, a wide angle 120-degree field of view, 10x digital zoom, 8MP CMOS sensor, six beam forming mics, two 10W speakers, automatic privacy shutter and expandable audio.

It complements the company’s existing AURA intelligent video bar which benefits from 4K Ultra HD performance, 10x digital zoom and built-in AI functions that include highly responsive facial detection and sound source localization providing intelligent auto-framing and voice-tracking.

Be sure to also check out:

Boom GOJO: A multi-camera controller that transforms live events and conference calls with a four-dimensional joystick to control pan, tilt and zoom functions as well as speed. It includes four camera quick-select buttons and massive capacity to seamlessly link 255 devices.

A multi-camera controller that transforms live events and conference calls with a four-dimensional joystick to control pan, tilt and zoom functions as well as speed. It includes four camera quick-select buttons and massive capacity to seamlessly link 255 devices. Boom UNO: This complete conferencing system combines a 120-degree wide angle full HD camera with a 360-degree omnidirectional microphone and built-in speaker. The compact stylish device has plug-and-play functionality via one USB cable and is available in black and white color variants

This complete conferencing system combines a 120-degree wide angle full HD camera with a 360-degree omnidirectional microphone and built-in speaker. The compact stylish device has plug-and-play functionality via one USB cable and is available in black and white color variants Boom GEMINI: A wireless and expandable audio solution for smarter and more flexible meeting experiences. The portable Boom GEMINI is a dual unit system, where each device features four omnidirectional microphones each with an impressive reach of up to eight metres.

A wireless and expandable audio solution for smarter and more flexible meeting experiences. The portable Boom GEMINI is a dual unit system, where each device features four omnidirectional microphones each with an impressive reach of up to eight metres. Boom MAGNA: Takes videoconferencing to the next level with Ultra HD 4K at 60fps and 12x optical zoom. Enjoy superior image quality with Sony CMOS sensor and excellent low light optimization.

Airtame Unveils New Features to Enhance the Future of Hybrid Conferencing

(Image credit: Airtame)

In Booth 3575, Airtame will demonstrate how it is putting people before screens with a powerful hybrid conferencing platform.

Airtame will conduct demos of the Hybrid Screen Plan for hybrid conferencing—the premiere experience for all-in-one screen sharing, digital signage, and seamless hybrid conferencing powered by the Airtame Hub. Within the Airtame platform, Airtame Hub integrates digital signage and videoconferencing solutions to combine the quality and stability of traditional Rooms systems with the flexibility of bring-your-own meeting solutions. Airtame Hub is compatible with many of the world’s most popular videoconferencing solutions, it is a powerful tool for organizations to transform their offices or classrooms into modern hybrid environments.

The Hybrid Screen Plan for hybrid conferencing has a number of unique features that will be on display at InfoComm 2023, including the brand-new Share to Call functionality, which solves one of the biggest pain points experienced by users in hybrid meetings. Enabled by the Hub, Share to Call allows any person in a meeting room or classroom to instantly share their screen into a Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and soon, Google Meet and Webex, call without the hassle of joining the call from a personal device—encouraging a struggle-free, flexible communication experience.

Another new feature on display will be the all-new Share from Browser, which democratizes screen sharing and hybrid collaboration for all users. This feature gives users the ability to screen share or start a hybrid conference call from the web browser of their choice, without having to download or install any new applications.

At the show, Airtame will also spotlight its new partnership with advanced digital signage software developer Rise Vision to bring communication, safety, and collaboration to educational facilities. For the first time, Rise Vision emergency alerts will be able to override a screen sharing session on Airtame devices, bringing emergency alerts and increased safety to the classroom.