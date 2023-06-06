InfoComm 2023 Impulses: Sony Is Creating Connected Experiences

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series.

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2023 at AV Network]

Today, meet Rich Ventura, vice president, professional display solutions, Sony Electronics.

(Image credit: Sony)

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

Rich Ventura: I expect virtual production and artificial intelligence to be trending topics that are driving creativity during InfoComm 2023. Virtual production has been a hot topic over the last few years, especially as many people were limiting travel and working remotely. Beyond television and movies, virtual production has emerged as an extremely viable solution in the corporate world. Without the use of a green screen, corporations can enhance meetings and presentations with immersive backdrops and impressive production values, allowing a spokesperson to travel to a far-off location without ever leaving their office. Visit Sony in booth 1701 to see how our breathtaking Crystal LED displays can transform operations, power creativity, provide cost-savings, promote sustainability and enable stunning visuals for your business.

Another topic that will be permeating the InfoComm show floor is AI. While it’s a broad technology, it can be used in so many ways to provide smarter automation, enrichment, personalization, interactivity, better communication, and enhanced creativity. In the Sony booth, we’ll be proudly showcasing our new SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 PTZ cameras with revolutionary PTZ Auto Framing technology powered by built-in AI analytics. Be sure to see their high-quality imagery and how the cameras automatically and consistently track and naturally frame presenters, without an operator.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

RV: Sony’s theme at InfoComm is Creating Connected Experiences. We plan to connect with our customers, end users, partners and the Pro AV community in multi-faceted ways which will be on display in our booth through alignment with partners, enabled by our technology and in our approach to the market. We’re looking to create memorable experiences and provide the solutions that power them—whether that’s through our virtual production area, auditorium, meeting room and classroom environments or our participation in InfoComm Esports Live. We’re also focusing on the future through sustainable practices as we work to achieve zero environmental footprint throughout the life cycle of our products and business activities.

Much of the Pro AV industry is obsessed with video walls and LED displays, but how healthy is the projector market these days?

RV: Much like other areas of technology, projection continues to evolve its use in applications. Projection still has major business and application needs, especially in education. We continue to see strong demand and find new opportunities. What will be interesting to see over the next two years is the migration to different aspect ratios (21:9), as well as the continued price segregation dvLED will have on traditional projection applications. At Sony, we’re addressing the latest projector needs from 4K support and easy integration, setup and use, to exceptional brightness and lightweight to exceed our customers’ requirements. We’ve also implemented Intelligent Settings that optimize viewing performance. With minimal routine maintenance and maximum operational uptime, at a reasonable price, projectors continue to be a viable and reliable solution for many of our customers.