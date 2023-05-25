InfoComm 2023: Collaboration and IP-Based Offerings You Don't Want to Miss

The Road to InfoComm 2023 is officially open, as the show is just over a month away. We'll do our best to keep you up to date with all the products and news information ahead of time. Today, take a look at some KVM and AVoIP innovations heading to Orlando in June.

Clear-Com to Showcase IP-Based Intercom Offerings

(Image credit: Clear-Com)

Clear-Com will showcase the latest advances in IP-based intercom for a wide variety of applications, at Booth 3854. The IP-based Arcadia Central Station will be available for demonstration, as well as innovative new product features of their flagship Eclipse HX Digital Matrix Intercom System, including Dynam-EC real-time production software, role-based workflows, and a new desktop touchscreen panel.

A popular choice for rental companies, corporate events, theater and live performances, Clear-Com’s Arcadia Central Station is a scalable IP intercom platform bringing together HelixNet, FreeSpeak, Clear-Com Encore, other 2W/4W endpoints, and third-party Dante devices in a single, integrated system. Arcadia offers licensed-based scalability that allows it to meet numerous production needs, with support for over 100 beltpacks and up to 128 IP ports.

For applications requiring up to 200 FreeSpeak beltpacks and point-to-point workflows, the Eclipse HX Digital Matrix offers a range of unique tools to deliver power and efficiency, notably Dynam-EC, powerful software that allows for operator situational control over all Clear-Com audio input and outputs, audio mapping, IFBs and partylines.

Legrand | AV's Commercial Solutions and C2G and Vaddio Solutions Hit the HDBaseT Alliance Booth

(Image credit: Legrand)

Legrand | AV will bring together the latest products from its commercial brands C2G, Chief, Connectrac, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Vaddio, and Wiremold in Booth 2201. Focused on ensuring quality AV experiences in conferencing and collaboration, command and control, digital signage, and active connectivity, the company will showcase solutions for mastering installations from end to end. In addition,

Legrand | AV will host more than 20 training sessions during the show, addressing a wide range of trending topics, including networking, AV-over-IP, space design, digital signage, projection, USB connectivity, thermal management, 21:9 format, and more.

Conferencing, Collaboration, and Learning—Near and Far

Visitors to the Legrand | AV booth at InfoComm will see how Middle Atlantic continues to innovate on its Forum Collaboration Suite to help enrich meeting equity when it comes to commercial furnishings. The lineup now features new display stand and table options, furthering its flexibility and ensuring amazing collaboration experiences in open spaces or in traditional meeting rooms.

Chief will debut an all-new mounting solution as well as showcase a range of monitor and display mounts, carts, and kiosks for conference rooms, meeting spaces, and classrooms, including the Tempo Flat Panel Floor-to-Wall System and Voyager Mobile Cart. The Tempo Floor-to-Wall System eliminates the need for wall inspection and remediation, saving time and costs across large rollouts while maintaining a low profile. The new Tempo Flat Panel Wall Mount System will debut at InfoComm. This all-in-one configurable wall mounting system is designed to improve efficiency by streamlining installation workflow.

Transforming collaboration spaces where projection is required, Da-Lite will showcase the new SightLine cable drop feature available with its Tensioned Advantage and Advantage electric screens. The SightLine feature comes standard with 70 inches of drop, a new 10-inch drop is now available. Da-Lite will also feature a UTB Contour 21:9 Ultrawide Format screen to demonstrate a more immersive and equitable meeting experience for end-users. The brand offers a complete line of electric and fixed frame screens in 21:9 Ultrawide Format standard part numbers. Finally, Da-Lite will preview enhanced electronics for built-in low-voltage control for electric screens.

Vaddio will showcase its innovative meeting technology, including two cameras certified for Microsoft Teams, a new AV Bridge, and two joystick controllers. The IntelliSHOT-M ePTZ and RoboSHOT 30E-M PTZ cameras offer exceptional video quality, seamless integration with Microsoft Teams, and value-added customization settings.

Luxul will debut its refreshed line of managed PoE+ AV gigabit switches, which feature a refreshed UI that simplifies setup and offers improved support for AVoIP installations. All eight models feature powerful PoE+ budgets for powering network devices and come in a variety of port-count and rear/front port orientation options.

HDBaseT Welcomes C2G and Vaddio Solutions to Booth

In addition to the Legrand | AV booth, C2G and Vaddio will be part of the HDBaseT Alliance Booth 3043. There, integrators will get the opportunity to see two new kits from C2G. The new HDMI HDBaseT + USB-B to A + RS232 Over Cat Extender Box Transmitter to Box Receiver will be on display at the HDBaseT Alliance PowerWall station. The Dual 4K HDMI HDBaseT + USB-C, 3.5mm, and USB-B to A over Cat Extender Wall Plate Transmitter to Audio De-Embedding Box Receiver will be set up to extend the video signal from Vaddio's RoboSHOT 12E PTZ Camera and IntelliSHOT Auto-tracking camera at the Legrand | AV station inside the booth.

Mersive Brings Solstice Collaboration Platform to Orlando

(Image credit: Mersive)

The new Solstice 6 release will premiere at Booth 4875, with updated features that make deployment and end user connectivity easier and faster. The new way for the education industry to acquire its Solstice collaboration solution that accommodates the typical education ‘use-it-or-lose-it’ budget model. The Solstice platform is a collaboration tool for the education market, transforming learning spaces by enabling group collaboration, enriching lesson content, and promoting student-teacher engagement.

For educational institutions only, the Solstice Pod for Education is available for purchase outright without the need for a subscription as of the Solstice 6 release. The base Solstice Pod for Education comes with all of the Solstice Pod core features and software updates, plus support for the lifetime of the Pod. An introductory version of Solstice Cloud is also included with upgrade options available for analytics and monitoring.

Additional features for Solstice Pods for Education are available à la carte for a one-time fee, such as Solstice Active Learning and Solstice Conference. Solstice Active Learning is a quick-to-deploy and easy-to-use feature that allows instructors to drag-and-drop video feeds among multiple displays, while Solstice Conferencing makes learning spaces interoperable with all major conferencing platforms by wirelessly connecting conferencing services on users’ laptops. Solstice Pod for Education will be sold directly through Mersive’s certified channel partner network.

Utelogy Brings New Features and Enhancements to Orlando

