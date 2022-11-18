Here's What to Know about ClearOne's Latest 4K PTZ Camera

ClearOne has unveiled its UNITE 160 4K camera.

This new camera offers organizations cutting-edge 4K UHD performance with 12x optical zoom capabilities, remote-controlled mechanical pan and tilt as well as AI-powered smart face tracking and auto framing. This camera is designed to capture all participants in large rooms while enabling automated focus on a moving presenter, making it ideal for larger spaces including board rooms, training centers, conference rooms, and classrooms.

“Modern expectations for efficiency and flexibility require businesses, government entities, and educational institutions to ensure employees, educators, and students have access to clear, uninterrupted virtual communications solutions,” said ClearOne Interim CEO Derek Graham. “The new UNITE 160 4K camera enables integrators and technology buyers to implement enterprise-grade video communications that can be paired with our innovative conferencing systems, such as the Versa Lite CT, to deliver easy-to-use meeting rooms with impressive performance.”

Previously, ClearOne’s solution for camera tracking included the CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP mixer, one or more BMA 360 ceiling tile microphone arrays, and a camera tracking module for Crestron, AMX, or Extron. Although that is still the best configuration for multi-camera and multi-beamformer installations, ClearOne’s new camera offers an integrated AI-based camera tracking solution for rooms that are a fit for a single Versa Lite CT and a single camera. This new lower cost camera tracking configuration eliminates the need for a DSP mixer and a control system.

The UNITE 160 4K camera supports all leading virtual meeting platforms including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, WebEx, and GoToMeeting.

Challenging lighting conditions are no match for the camera’s advanced 2D and 3D noise reduction, which ensures excellent visuals free of artifacts or grain. Camera control is attained through an IR remote, RS-232 connection, or UVC/UAC protocols, offering broad integration with control and automation systems.