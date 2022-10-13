Haivision Awarded DoDIN Approval for Video Distribution Solutions Portfolio

Haivision Systems (opens in new tab) announced that it has successfully obtained Department of Defense, Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL) certification for its video distribution solutions portfolio, including the Haivision Media Platform, Makito X and X4 video encoder and decoder, Kraken, and Haivision Media Gateway.

The DoDIN APL is the single consolidated list of communication and collaboration products that have completed cybersecurity and interoperability certification for use throughout the U.S. DoD. The APL represents the agency’s master list of products available that are secure, trusted, and certified for deployment within the DoD’s technology infrastructure.

“The certification of Haivision solutions on the APL reflects our commitment to ensuring our customers meet the highest security standards,” said Alex Beck, senior vice president, defense and aerospace, Haivision. “The DoDIN APL is the gold standard for network security and allows our customers to easily and quickly deploy Haivision solutions knowing that they have met extensive security and interoperability testing requirements.”

Haivision video solutions covered by the certification include:

Makito X4 and X Video Encoders and Decoders

Makito X1 Rugged Video Encoder

Haivision Media Gateway

Haivision Media Platform

Kraken Transcoder

Haivision Play 4000 Set Top Box

Haivision Helper

Haivision’s APL certification reinforces and strengthens the company’s reputation and history of compliance with the strict security and interoperability requirements of the DoD community. Relied upon by federal and military organizations, Haivision video solutions are recognized globally for their low latency, quality, security, and reliability in the most demanding and challenging environments.