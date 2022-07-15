Introducing Haivision's Next-Gen Visual Collaboration Platform

Haivision (opens in new tab) has released Command 360, its next-generation critical visual collaboration platform for today’s extended operations and command and control environments. Created to meet industry defense-grade and enterprise zero-trust model standards, the Command 360 includes over one 100 new security features, giving users complete confidence in the security of their data, communications, and operations. The platform enables response teams to make real-time decisions by centralizing all video, data, communication, and visualization sources into a fully secure multisite videowall solution.

Command 360 is the first major new release stemming from Haivision’s recent acquisition of Haivision MCS (formerly CineMassive Displays). The platform is the result of years of advanced visualization experience in the most demanding environments including combat command centers, global security operation centers, cyber security response centers, network operation centers, real-time crime centers, and joint emergency response centers.

“The release of Command 360 is a major milestone for our company,” expressed Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision. “This disruptive platform delivers real-time information to empower informed, mission-critical decisions. Command 360 embodies Haivision’s approach to security, scalability, real-time performance, and reliability.”

Unlike complex, hardware centric solutions requiring extensive programming, the Command 360 software platform can be rapidly set up and fully operational using its intuitive configuration wizard—and can seamlessly integrate with Haivision’s complete range of live video encoding, distribution, monitoring, and recording solutions. Once operational, Command 360 delivers the advanced functionality needed to coordinate and manage an entire operations center through its easy-to-use, secure, browser-based user interface.

Today, global enterprises, defense, government, and public safety organizations are under intense pressure to collaborate seamlessly across a range of locations. Command 360 is designed to effortlessly scale from a central operations center to support remote or portable systems as well as geographically distributed multi-site locations, with no impact on performance.

“Customers want a visual collaboration platform that’s quick to set up and deploy but must also provide the flexibility to scale. With Command 360, we created a browser-based solution that’s incredibly easy to set up and can be integrated to provide end users with a streamlined operational workflow almost immediately,” said Mahmoud Al-Daccak, CTO of Haivision. “Unlike anything else on the market, users also have unlimited multi-site and remote scalability capabilities enabling them to quickly and easily incorporate geographically distributed systems and remote teams within a single platform.”