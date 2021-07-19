Future Names Cindy Davis Content and Brand Director of AV Technology

Future Plc, the global platform for specialist media, has appointed Cindy Davis as the content and brand director for AV Technology.

Since 2015, Davis has been a contributing editor to Future’s AV Technology (AVT) magazine, writing in-depth features and the Manager’s Guide series, as well as contributing articles to sister publications Systems Contractor News (SCN) and Sound & Video Contractor (SVC). In 2016, she helped launch the AV/IT Summit and most recently developed and moderated the New Era AV/IT webcast series. As the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis created multiplatform custom content for AVT, SCN, SVC, and consumer electronics publications TWICE and Residential Systems.

“It’s an honor to join Future officially, but, to be honest, I’ve felt part of this great team since 2015,” said Davis. “Whether in print, digital, video, online, virtual, or live events, the Future team has always worked together on the common goal to deliver outstanding content to its audiences and value to its sponsors. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to continue with them as I help the AV Technology brand evolve.”

“Cindy has had several successes in growing content brands, and we look forward to working with her on expanding AV Technology’s industry reach and influence even further,” said Carmel King, vice president, B2B Tech Group, for Future.

“AVT set the standard and continues to be the leading forum for AV/IT managers, an influential decision-making community. Cindy Davis is the ideal leader to take AVT into the next decade,” added Adam Goldstein, VP/market expert for Future.

For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards.

For more information about advertising, lead-generation, and custom content opportunities in AV Technology, contact Adam Goldstein at adam.goldstein@futurenet.com or 917-922-9872.

Cindy Davis may be reached at cindy.davis@futurenet.com.