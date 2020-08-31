Frost & Sullivan: Professional Headset Shipments to Reach 65.7 Million Units by 2026

Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2026—a report by Frost & Sullivan—predicts that the professional headset market will witness robust growth due to the increased popularity of cloud meeting services and remote working practices.

In 2020, in particular, the demand for professional PC USB and UCC headsets has surged to unprecedented levels to enhance software communications experiences. The global professional headset market is expected to reach $2.94 billion by 2026 from $1.41 billion in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1 percent. Similarly, the market is likely to ship 65.7 million units over the forecast period from 22.9 million in 2019 at an impressive CAGR of 16.3 percent.

“The year 2020 will be marked by unprecedented growth of professional headsets due to the COVID-19 pandemic and work-from-home (WFH) requirements,” said Alaa Saayed, Director, information and communication technologies at Frost & Sullivan. “While professional headset vendors have been challenged by supply-chain disruptions during the first half of 2020, Frost & Sullivan expects vendors to successfully cope with backlog issues during the second half of the year.”

[The Integration Guide to Collaboration 2020]

Saayed added: “Sales of RJ9 connectivity-only professional headsets will continue to decline during 2020. However, declines will be less aggressive during this year due to contact centers also provisioning these types of headsets to their home agents.”

To make the most of the growth opportunities, Frost & Sullivan says vendors should continuously look to enhance their value proposition by:

Partnering with leading and growing brands in the UCC provider space.

Bundling headset solutions with other audio and video equipment for WFH individuals.

Enhancing noise-canceling technologies to improve the listening as well as the voice pick-up capability.

Delivering consumer-like experiences with solutions that can be personalized and customized to each individual’s needs.

Focusing on addressing the specific needs of different verticals and offer joint Device-as-a-service (DaaS) and Software-as-a-service (SaaS) deals to business customers.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2026 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s Information and Communication Technologies research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.