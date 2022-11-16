FingerWorks Telestrators and OSA International Announce Strategic Alliance

FingerWorks Telestrators together with OSA International announced a strategic alliance to increase U.S. market outreach and support.

The partnership will relocate FingerWorks sports broadcast solutions closer to many of its current customer sites in the United States and allow increased exposure of FingerWorks products to OSA International's extensive reach in additional vertical markets and applications including AV, live events and corporate presentations.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to align ourselves with a company with such an esteemed history and reputation as OSA International,” said Bryan McKoen, owner, FingerWorks Telestrators. “We are excited to be entering into this strategic partnership with OSA and look forward to working with them to grow our market share, increase brand awareness and continue to reinforce our commitment to bringing outstanding products to market.”

The alliance is expected to provide better technical support response times and reduce turn-around time for emergency systems replacement. Additionally, OSA can now offer FingerWorks solutions to its customer base, which is primarily in the live event and installation space and covers audio, video and lighting support.

“Being a long-time customer of FingerWorks I am very excited for this strategic partnership between us,” said Steve Cormier, vice president, broadcast services, OSA. “We look forward to many new opportunities and growth for us both.”