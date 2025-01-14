Eyes on ISE 2025: Epson Inspired by Nature and Cinegy Makes Barcelona Debut

ISE 2025 is quickly approaching, set to return to Barcelona from Feb. 4-7. 2025. We will be bringing you updates ahead of the show to make sure you know what to check out on the showfloor.

Today, check out what OCA Alliance, Cinegy, Epson, Solid State Logic, and Grass Valley are bringing to the show.

OCA Alliance Hosts Product Development Meet-U p at ISE 2025

(Image credit: OSA Alliance)

The OCA Alliance, the trade association supporting the AES70 standard for Open Control Architecture, in partnership with the Audio Product Development Alliance (ADPA) will be holding a Product Development meet-up on their stand 7-E260 at 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

Interested parties are invited to learn more about how the incorporation of open standards such as AES70 into their products can help get their products to market faster and appeal to a wider audience. It’s also an excellent opportunity to connect with fellow professionals and exchange ideas and insights.

The ISE appearance follows the recent publication of the latest revision of the OCA standard, AES70-2024, which introduces several valuable additions. Along with new classes, the update features new methods, a new specification for using the OCP.1 protocol, and several documentation updates.

Cinegy Makes ISE 2025 Debut with Professional Video Solutions

(Image credit: Cinegy)

Cinegy will bring innovative products and solutions to the Pro AV market at ISE 2025 for the first time, showcasing how broadcast-proven technology meets the evolving needs of professional audio video.



The all-new Cinegy Encode 1000 will be unveiled at ISE, delivering professional-grade encoding in an unprecedented compact form factor, ideal for both fixed installations and mobile production environments. The Encode 1000's versatility spans from NDI and ST 2110 to traditional SDI with a unique combination of portability and power, providing new possibilities for pro AV applications across enterprise, government, hospitality, and live event sectors.

Also making its ISE debut is Cinegy’s Cinegize, a solution which redefines remote access capabilities through ultra-low latency performance previously achievable only through hardware IP KVM systems. Supporting resolutions up to 8k with comprehensive color space options, Cinegize delivers sub-20ms latency in LAN environments and sub-100ms over WAN. This enterprise-ready solution features GPU optimization for NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, with built-in security encryption.

Grass Valley Brings Broadcast-Grade Innovation to ISE 2025

(Image credit: Grass Valley)

Grass Valley is bringing its media production expertise to ISE 2025 to demonstrate how the GV Media Universe and its AMPP platform are benefiting organizations in the live events, sports, houses of worship, corporate, and education sectors.

AMPP is Grass Valley’s microservices-based media production platform enabling efficient and flexible production workflows for live content creation, management, and distribution. The platform is the driving force behind productions at the G20 Summit, 2024 RallyX Championship, and the Global Leadership Summit. AMPP also has been empowering cloud production capabilities for companies like Gfinity, Electronic Arts Competitive Gaming Entertainment, and Corrivium.

With usage now exceeding 10 million hours per month, AMPP’s rapid 300% increase in adoption over the last 12 months emphasizes how organizations with media production requirements are benefiting from software-defined workflows that are flexible, scalable, efficient, and affordable. Solutions like Framelight X asset management and Playout X systems—deployed for the G20 Summit and DMC Rally X projects—have been primary drivers of this momentum, creating significant cost efficiencies for customers.

Grass Valley’s strategic partnerships with key players such as Diversified, ES Broadcast, and Arabsat further underline the company’s commitment to enhancing product innovation for the broadest possible mix of customers.

Experience Epson's Latest Innovations in High Brightness 3LCD and 4K Laser Projection Technology

Epson heads to ISE 2025 with theme “World Digitalization-Inspired by Nature”, Epson invites visitors to stand J100 in hall 3, to explore the latest advancements in compact, efficient, high brightness 3LCD and 4K laser projection technology. This year’s theme highlights the intricate relationship between digital technology and the natural world. A key feature of the exhibit will be a striking 6-meter high mirrored eco-sphere, projected upon by Epson’s ultra-lightweight, compact, and efficient high-lumen EB-PQ2220B projectors.

Additional highlights on the Epson stand at ISE 2025 include: Projection mapping on large leaves; Epson's hybrid meeting space solution; professional 4K home entertainment suite; and the Immersive Pro Wall (IPW).

Epson will also introduce a new series of ultra-compact, efficient 4K laser-source projectors, specifically tailored to meet the diverse needs of corporate, educational, museum, retail, interactive entertainment and commercial signage markets. This series is developed with sustainability in mind, incorporating recycled plastics and delivering high-quality images with reduced energy consumption.

(Image credit: Solid State Logic)

Solid State Logic will showcase its latest advancements in touring, installed sound, broadcast audio, and content production workflows at Hall 4, Stand 4N605. SSL will deliver demonstrations of its SSL Live production platform via the flagship L650 console, showcasing the full power of the SSL Live ecosystem. Designed for large-scale productions, the L650 offers unmatched processing power, intuitive control, and pristine sound quality, making it the ideal solution for tours, installed sound, and event spaces. Paired with SSL’s advanced SuperAnalogue Dante and MADI-based I/O, the system provides seamless integration and reliability.

The new SSL Live V6 software update brings studio tools used on countless hit records, to the live stage. The Fusion effect rack emulates five circuits from SSL’s award-winning Fusion hardware, delivering rich tonal color. The Path Compressor Mix Control introduces advanced parallel compression directly to channels and buses, while updates to the TaCo app allow engineers to remotely control the acclaimed SSL Sourcerer and Blitzer modules. Further, enhanced Dante Routing Modes provide seamless system-wide integration across ShowFile Saved and Outside of ShowFile setups.

SSL will also be showcasing the System T Flypack TCA, a fully-fledged broadcast-grade 256-path audio console in a compact package. Fully controllable onsite through dedicated hardware controls and an intuitive interface designed for touch, or remotely controllable from a studio or broadcast facility, the Flypack TCA demonstrates the full power of System T in an IP-native, portable, and scalable solution. Featuring direct AoIP routing, ultimate sonic performance, and built-in FX processing, it requires no additional components.