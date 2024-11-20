AV Technology, SCN Invite ISE 2025 Exhibitors to Enter Best of Show Awards

The annual Best of Show at ISE 2025 awards program is bigger than ever, recognizing standout AV products and solutions exhibited on the show floor in Barcelona next February. This year, the Best of Show awards are presented by nine of Future's leading industry publications, including AV Technology and Systems Contractor News. Deadline for entries is Jan. 17, 2025.

"ISE continues to grow as a show, and it has become a popular early-in-the-year launching pad for Pro AV products," said Mark J. Pescatore, content director, SCN. "The Best of Show awards provide exhibitors an opportunity to highlight their latest innovations in our industry's top publications."

The Best of Show awards provide an opportunity for exhibitors to gain valuable coverage as well as recognition as one of the leading technology innovators at the show. Exhibitors can submit one or multiple products for consideration by one or more publications. There is no entry limit, but each entry requires a separate entry form and fee. For a complete list of categories, as well as more information and entry information, visit the official website here.