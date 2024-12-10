ISE 2025: Over 330 New Exhibitors to Cover the Show Floor in Barcelona

The official ISE 2025 floorplan is now live, showcasing an expanded layout across eight halls with seven dedicated Technology Zones. This year, the show has over 330 new exhibitors joining the lineup of brands from across the Pro AV and systems integration industry.

This is the comprehensive list of all confirmed exhibitors for ISE 2025 as of Dec. 10, 2024. From innovative audio solutions to smart building technologies and immersive live event tech, attendees will find everything to inspire audiences and explore the future of the AV world.

Registration for ISE 2025 is open to secure your spot. Early registration is highly recommended, particularly if a visa is required to attend. ISE 2025 will run from February 4-7, 2025 at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía. From Tech Zones and show floor features, keynote speakers, and innovative AV installations, visitors can explore how technology is applied in real-life projects throughout the city, with ISE’s impressive collection of Tech Tours.