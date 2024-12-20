Eyes on ISE 2025: Multimedia Artist Quayola, Projection Mapping, and More

Italian digital artist Quayola’s Creative Keynote presentation on Feb. 5 will give ISE visitors insights into his projects, including the ‘Arborescent’ projection mapping experience on Casa Batlló, which takes place on Feb. 1-2 as the next edition of ISE kicks off in Barcelona.

Quayola will also present his artwork ‘Promenade’ on Tuesday, Feb. 4, on the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via’s South Access Welcome Screen, providing both the citizens of Barcelona and ISE visitors with another chance to witness his creative talents in action.

“In Arborescent, I aimed to identify, catalog, and digitally reconstruct a variety of tree species. I am interested in studying their growth systems and understanding how they respond to artificial stimuli.” Quayola explained. “Casa Batlló’s façade becomes the physical/digital space upon which simulations take root, as architectural elements become anchors for generating botanical geometries, lines, and points that determine the plants’ growth structure.”

ISE is again partnering with Casa Batlló to present a projection-mapping show on the historic Barcelona landmark. After previous mappings by Refik Anadol in 2023 and Sofia Crespo in 2024, Casa Batlló has once again invited an innovative artist to transform Gaudí's iconic façade into a canvas for an exclusive work inspired by the architect's creative vision.

Quayola's work is a testament to the transformative power of audiovisual technology in the creative arts. His keynote will explore the creative journey behind the Casa Batlló projection mapping, a project that seamlessly blends artistic vision with Pro AV technology to create an immersive experience.

“My keynote presentation at ISE 2025 will explain the inspirations and methods which shaped ‘Arborescent,'" said Quayola. "For me, the creation process is as significant as the final piece, often serving as a documentation of my journey. Discussing the crucial relationship between the physical and digital worlds in my art, I will share insights from my unique expeditions to capture natural phenomena, which inspire my digital creations. By showcasing examples of my work, both digital and physical, I aim to illustrate the seamless transition between these realms. Additionally, I will touch on my explorations in sculptures, robotics, and other artistic endeavors, emphasizing the importance of technology in enhancing and expanding creative expression.”

The Casa Batlló project and his artwork at the Fira South Access Welcome Screen exemplifies how AV technology can be harnessed to push the boundaries of creative expression, offering audiences a unique and engaging visual journey. Quayola’s work has been performed and exhibited in many prestigious institutions worldwide including V&A Museum, London; Park Avenue Armory, New York; National Art Center, Tokyo; UCCA, Beijing; How Art Museum, Shanghai; SeMA, Seoul; Palais de Tokyo, Paris; Ars Electronica, Linz; Sonar Festival, Barcelona and Sundance Film Festival. In 2013, Quayola was awarded the Golden Nica at Ars Electronica.