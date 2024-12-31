Eyes on ISE 2025: Boom Goes All-in-One, G&D Enhances KVM, PPDS, and More

ISE 2025 is set to return to Barcelona from Feb. 4-7. 2025. There will be products and innovations for Pro AV minds and systems integrators to collaborate on the future.

Today, check out what G&D, Boom Collaboration, Jetbuilt, and Wharfedale Pro are bringing to the show.

Boom Goes All-in-One at ISE 2025

(Image credit: Boom Collaboration)

Conferencing manufacturer Boom Collaboration has launched a ‘meeting room in-a-box’ video kit range, to be officially unveiled at the ISE tech show for the first time. The all-in-one solutions feature video and audio hardware plus a one-cable-connection hub—designed to simplify installations and capitalize on high demand for Bring Your Own Device deployments.

A BYOD Large Videobar Kit for example, can be found on stand 2S240. It features the HALO video bar, two mics, and the ZYGO multi-connectivity station. It is complemented by a BYOD Small Room kit comprising the MEZZO 4K camera, GIRO PRO speakerphone, and ZYGO hub. Many other variants will be showcased too.

Visitors will be able to experience the HALO videobar which boasts ultra HD 4K performance, a wide angle 120-degree field of view, AI Auto-framing and speaker-tracking, 10x ePTZ, six digital array mics plus the option of up to eight additional expandable mics. It’s available in black or white colors.

G&D's KVM Solutions Future-Proof Control Rooms at ISE 2025

(Image credit: G&D)

Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (G&D) is boosting efficiency and security in control rooms. Attendees to booth 5G350 will experience firsthand how G&D optimizes work environments with advanced KVM and multi-viewing solutions, as well as smart security features.

The new workplace module, DynamicWorkplace-CON, can be seamlessly integrated with a digital G&D matrix system in an overall installation. It enables the display of all relevant information on one or more high-resolution monitors. This allows for the consolidation of multiple CON modules and their associated monitors, resulting in an efficient, organized, and straightforward work environment. This integration significantly reduces the physical strain on users while simultaneously improving response times in critical decision-making scenarios.

The PersonalWorkplace-Controller combines multi-viewing control and keyboard-mouse interactivity for one or more operators or video walls. Through local integration at the workplace, users gain flexible access to physical sources and streams. This makes the video processing tool ideal for less connected work environments. Modified arrangements of operational processes also significantly improve workplace ergonomics. The real-time display of multiple computer sources on a large monitor, and thus the practically latency-free operation of multiple computers via a single console, simplifies tasks. In this way, active work areas and monitoring areas can be ergonomically set up on larger screens.

G&D underlines its commitment to security with the introduction of the SecureCert feature, which ensures that the KVM-over-IP systems comply with strict certification guidelines for mission-critical environments. SecureCert ensures that G&D’s KVM-over-IP systems adhere to the requirements of three key certifications: FIPS 140-3, Common Criteria and DoDIN APL. These standards are essential for security-critical environments, whether for data encryption, IT security policies or for use in sensitive networks, for example in government institutions. With this feature, operators can be confident that the products meet the highest regulatory requirements and can be used reliably in security-critical applications.

PPDS Heads to Barcelona with Philips dvLED, Signage, and Wave Reveals

(Image credit: PPDS)

PPDS will showcase a line-up of next-generation, all-weather, and sustainability-driven dvLED, digital signage and software reveals at Philips Booth 3P500 in Barcelona.

Creating a hive of digital activity and entertainment in Hall 3, this year’s newly designed Philips stand will carry an AI-generated theme. The booth will be divided into dedicated zones, each showcasing a full line up of flexible and experience enhancing hardware and software solutions, tailored to support a range of dedicated market verticals. These include retail, education, corporate, food and beverage, transportation, public venues, and hospitality, among others

The headline product launches at this year’s show, will include the latest evolutions of PPDS’ ever growing portfolio of indoor, outdoor, and All In One (AIO) Philips dvLED solutions, adding more choice, new benefits, and opportunities to an even wider audience.

Launched at ISE 2023 and updated continuously to meet the unique requirements of individual businesses, the cloud-based PPDS Wave ecosystem takes a fresh approach to the way businesses manage, monitor, and control their display fleets, while unlocking the full potential of their Philips Professional Displays. Updates will be revealed at this year's show.

Further adding to its commitment to a more sustainable AV industry, Philips Professional Displays will also be sponsoring and supporting the first ever ISE Sustainability Hackathon. Taking place over two days, teams of students will work together intensively at Fira de Barcelona to address a real-world challenge in the field of sustainability, with access to PPDS’ product and business managers, as well as the sustainability team.

Jetbuilt to Showcase Jetbot Service Desk and Project Platform for Everyone

(Image credit: Jetbuilt)

Jetbuilt is set to debut platform updates at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025. Leading these updates is the AI-driven Jetbot Service Desk, a key addition to the Service module. Jetbuilt’s Project Platform for Everyone initiative will also take center stage, demonstrating how it unites all project stakeholders—manufacturers, consultants, integrators, vendors, and end users—into a seamless ecosystem of communication and collaboration.

Jetbot Service Desk is an AI-powered solution that enables 24/7 automated, device-specific troubleshooting that eliminates the guesswork typically involved with diagnosing issues. Its integration within the wider project management environment ensures it understands every detail of a device’s role within an AV system, so users simply scan a device’s QR code for instant, targeted guidance, eliminating wait times and enabling rapid resolution without human intervention.

Jetbot Service Desk also auto-generates support logs and tickets, keeping integrators informed while freeing up their resources for critical tasks. This proactive, self-service tool empowers end users, minimizes downtime and sets a new standard in AV service efficiency and user satisfaction.

Jetbuilt’s Project Platform For Everyone strategy and Client Portal module fuels collaboration across the channel. This makes pertinent information, such as project status, drawings and designs, equipment manuals and other project details, available for everyone in real-time. End users can create project overviews and collaborate with their consultant throughout the design process to source the best products, then share the itemized list with their integrator to generate a quote. Integrators can access their unique pricing from distributors and manufacturers and see real-time availability of products, then send an accurate quotation back to the end user.

Be Sure to Check out These 3 New Products from Wharfedale Pro

(Image credit: Wharfedale Pro)

Wharfedale Pro is gearing up for ISE 2025 with over 30 all-new products set to debut. The list is plentiful but be sure to check out these three.

The Flagship XLA Line Array System features dual 8-inch and 1 MHF coaxial drivers, the innovative EVO-Flow waveguide, and a refined three-way bi-amp design, the XLA delivers unparalleled precision and clarity. For a low-end response, it pairs seamlessly with a single flyable 18-inch and dual 21-inch subwoofer, ensuring a powerful, full-range experience.

WDG Series Coaxial Floor Monitors address the needs of live performers. Available in 12 and 15-inch models, both active and passive, these monitors feature spherical waveguides for superior performance. Active models feature internal DSP presets with FIR filters and can also be controlled using Wharfedale Pro's own PRO=LINK software. With the added flexibility of pole or wall mounting, the WDG series redefines the floor monitor category.

XC Series System Management Controllers harvest the DSP capabilities of Wharfedale Pro’s DP-F/N amplifiers. Equipped with an extensive loudspeaker preset library, FIR filters, and advanced system protection, the XC Series enhances performance across all applications. XC series integrates seamlessly into the growing Wharfedale Pro digital ecosystem.