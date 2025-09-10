Daktronics Now Integrates with Fixed-Digit Scoreboards

Daktronics is expanding the capabilities of All Sport Pro to include integration with fixed-digit scoreboards. Previously, All Sport consoles were designed for control of non-video scoreboards, but this expansion of All Sport Pro levels the playing field for scoreboard control.

The All Sport Pro now extends its capabilities to select new fixed-digit scoreboard systems. This innovation provides traditional scoreboard owners with the same digital scoring solution and device flexibility, accessible through any modern web browser on devices such as laptops or tablets.

“All Sport Pro brings operational simplicity from one device with complete, connected control,” said Seth Koch, Daktronics scoring and timing product manager. “It’s loaded and ready for multiple sports with sport-specific interfaces and comes with touch-enabled controls designed to work just like your smartphone. It really is bringing complete control to your fingertips for video displays and now for fixed-digit scoreboards, too.”

Additionally, the All Sport Pro leverages customizable rules profiles that can be adjusted for different levels of play—from middle school to high school, college, and professional games. Users can also customize game rules to fit their specific needs.

“The All Sport Pro operates independently without requiring cloud connectivity,” added Koch. “However, when cloud connectivity is available, users gain enhanced update capabilities and integration options for expanded functionality.”

“The All Sport Pro is going to simplify scoreboard operations for schools,” said Kyle Sydow, Daktronics high school market manager. “The updated technology is going to feel comfortable and will reduce the nerves of new operators. Moving the scoring platform to table-capable technology will also allow schools to record more information from the game because it is so easy to do. We are excited for this new era in Daktronics control and look forward to sharing it with schools around the country.”