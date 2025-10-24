Check Out the Largest LED Video Display in College Softball, Per Report

When Oklahoma State fans head to Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, OkK, in 2026, they will be greeted by college softball’s largest LED video display, manufactured and installed by Daktronics .

“This new addition to our game-day experience speaks to the state of the OSU Softball program,” said senior associate athletic director Jesse Martin. “We have the best fans in the country and what I think is the best game-day atmosphere, and this new video board enhances that energy in a big way. It’s a testament to our continued investment in Cowgirl Softball and to the incredible support from our fans and donors. We’re proud to now feature the largest video board in the country for softball and grateful for the craftsmanship and expertise of Daktronics, who worked seamlessly with our athletics facilities team.”

College softball’s new largest video display measures nearly 28x40 feet and features a 10mm pixel spacing to deliver crisp, clear imagery to fans throughout the stadium. The display also features industry-leading environmental protection ensuring it operates as expected in the Oklahoma outdoors.

“Bringing a huge new video board to Cowgirls Softball is sure to bring an even better game-day experience,” said Perry Grave, Daktronics regional sales manager. “We’re thrilled to see this project come together and are looking forward to seeing great response and reactions from fans for years to come.”

The display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content to meet the needs of Oklahoma State Softball as they inform and entertain their fans at every event. Content on the display can range from live video and instant replays to statistics and game information to graphics and animations; whatever mix is needed for the event at any given time. This includes the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.