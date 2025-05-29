Exertis Almo Rebrands to Almo Pro AV

After Almo Professional A/V was acquired by Exertis in December 2021, the company name was changed to Exertis Almo in Spring 2022. Now, the company is changing its name again to Almo Pro AV in a rebranding effort that is already in place on its website and will be completed next month. The rebranding will be officially announced at the company's pre-InfoComm party on June 10 in Orlando, FL.

Dan Smith (Image credit: Almo Pro AV)

After three years, why change the name? Dan Smith, EVP, Almo Pro AV, said the change is a refresh, not a restructure. "It better reflects who we are," he told SCN. "It represents clarity, focus and service, ensuring our brand stays relevant and continues to meet the needs of our partners and the marketplace. The primary objective is customer satisfaction by providing an easy-to-understand brand experience."

The new name also does not reflect a change in ownership. "We took a research-driven approach by analyzing market evolution and partner preferences," Smith explained. "The rebrand streamlines our operations under Almo Corporation, leveraging the identity our partners already know and have trusted for 75 years."

And there's no change to the company's business strategy or service offerings. Smith said Almo Pro AV's leadership, people, and commitment to the industry remain the same. "We are also doubling down on the message of what we do best—Pro AV," he added. "Almo has long been known for AV expertise. The rebrand reinforces our identity as a true AV specialist and dedicated industry partner."