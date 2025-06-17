Michigan State Revamps Visuals in Breslin Center

The Breslin Center now features a seamless center-hung videoboard along with a seamless ribbon display around the arena bowl.

The Jack Breslin Student Events Center, a multi-purpose arena at Michigan State University in East Lansing, has been a hub of activity since its opening in 1989. The arena underwent a renovation last year that elevated its AV capabilities to new heights, made possible by designer and MSU technology consultant Anthony James Partners and the collaboration between SNA Displays and LynTec.

SNA Displays achieved two significant milestones at the Breslin Center. The renovation featured the company's first seamless center-hung videoboard. Four slightly convex 4mm BOLD Interior LED screens were joined to create a continuous 360-degree viewing experience. Unwrapped, the display is 14 feet high and 104 feet wide. SNA Displays also introduced a seamless ribbon display, a 4-foot-high, 728-foot-long, 10mm LED installation that wraps around the entire arena bowl.

Behind the displays lies the essential yet often overlooked role of power control. LynTec provided the power management infrastructure required to support the project’s ambitious technological advancements. The Breslin Center project presented an added layer of complexity due to the scale of the displays and the requirement for compatibility with V3Pro, SNA Displays’ proprietary control software.

To address these challenges, LynTec delivered a customized solution. A LynTec LCP 342 main breaker panel provided centralized power control for the system, while a specially-built LCS 342 panel was installed directly within the center-hung to enable localized control.

In all, the center-hung is powered with 16 three-phase 20-amp and eight three-phase 30-amp circuits, while the ribbon is supported through 12 208V single-phase circuits. The solution also includes a manual switch panel, giving on-site technicians the ability to control specific zones, if needed.

Typically, ribbons of this pixel pitch and this resolution have to use a lot more power and need a ton more circuits," said David Kile, senior director of solutions at SNA Displays. "Working with LynTec on multiple projects, we’ve learned how to make it as efficient as possible. The fact that it is over 700 feet with incredible resolution and pixel pitch only running on 12 circuits is an incredible feat.”

An additional secondary LCS 342 three-phase panel and multiple XPC rack-mounted controllers were deployed to establish communication between LynTec’s power control software and V3Pro, which allows operators to control power remotely from a single interface, eliminating the need to switch between multiple platforms. The integration also extends to Ross DashBoard monitoring software, further enhancing operational flexibility for broadcast applications.

We’ve built a strong relationship with LynTec over the years, beginning with Lucas Oil Stadium, and it’s only grown stronger with each project,” Kile added. “Their panels are reliable and intuitive, and their team has worked closely with us to ensure our software solutions integrate seamlessly. For operators, this means they can power displays on and off without jumping between multiple systems."