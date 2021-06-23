ClearOne Kicks Off Re-Connections Tour

ClearOne has rebooted its national road show, now renamed the “ClearOne Re-Connections Tour,” which is presently on the road visiting cities in different parts of the country.

The tour resumed with stops in Memphis and Nashville, TN; Birmingham, AL; and Fuquay-Varina, NC. Confirmed upcoming stops include:

June 23 in Kernersville, NC

June 24 in Charlotte, NC

June 25 in Greenville, SC

June 28 - July 1 in Atlanta, GA

July 12 in Dallas TX

July 13 in Houston, TX

As part of the road show, a 36-foot ClearOne Tour Bus brings the company’s latest conferencing, collaboration, and streaming solutions directly to commercial AV practitioners and their customers who can’t always get to larger trade shows and conferences.

“Re-connecting with customers and end users is more important than ever,” said ClearOne CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “With the country returning to in person events and business as usual, we are thrilled to be able to demonstrate our newest solutions in face-to-face presentations including our ground-breaking BMA 360 with Voice Lift that really showcase the performance capabilities of our products.”

The ClearOne Re-Connections Tour is open to AV practitioners and their customers in each of the markets the tour truck visits. The tour includes presentations, trainings, question and answer sessions, networking opportunities, and demonstrations of ClearOne’s solutions in video conferencing and collaboration, pro audio, and network media streaming.

To keep up with the 2021 ClearOne Re-Connections Tour, visit clearone.com/reconnect.