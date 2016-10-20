Clear-Com Showcases New Helixnet Digital Beltpack at LDI 2016

Clear-Com will showcase its new HelixNet beltpack (HXII-BP-X4) for the HelixNet digital partyline intercom systems at LDI 2016. In addition to a lighter-weight, tougher and more ergonomic design, the HXII-BP-X4 wired beltpack uses Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) to access any two of the 24 channels on the system at once. The new HelixNet beltpack will succeed the first-generation HelixNet beltpack.



“The HelixNet platform is an all-digital system based on networked technology, which means all the end points in the system, including the HXII-BP-X4 beltpack, Speaker Station and Remote Station, can connect and draw power from the PoE switch,” said John Wyckoff, product manager of Clear-Com. “This allows easy remote connection of beltpacks through PoE switch(s) and will allow users to add more beltpacks to systems already maxed out with 20 Digital Power Line beltpacks (10 per power line, 2 power lines per main station)."

Other notable characteristics or features of the new beltpack include:

· Tough molded polycarbonate case that is 33% lighter and 13% smaller

· Each user can assign and access any one of the 24 intercom channels to a single intercom key; or multiple channels to a single key set, thanks to the ‘Stacked Key’ feature

· Operates over a single microphone cable for digital powerline or a single PoE cable

· Features one set of Talk and Call buttons for each of the two intercom channels, and up/down arrow buttons for program audio level adjustment

· 3-pin XLR and RJ-45 Ethercon intercom connectors on the bottom panel for connection to the intercom station. A four-pin XLR connector is provided for intercom headsets, with a 5-pin XLR connector being available as an option

· Micro-USB connector provided to update firmware in the beltpack, and can also be achieved automatically whenever the HXII-BP-X4 is connected to a HelixNet Main Station running a more current firmware version



“The HXII-BP-X4 represents the best that Clear-Com has to offer in modern wired digital intercom beltpacks,” said Wyckoff. “It is the new standard by which all other wired digital intercom beltpacks will be evaluated.”