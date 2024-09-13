Chyron Enhances Sports Analysis Suite—Here's What's New

Chyron is enhancing its suite of powerful features designed to elevate live sports production with replay, telestration, and dynamic virtual graphics with two significant updates to its sports analysis portfolio: PAINT 9.8 and Virtual Placement 7.6.

With the latest 9.8 release of PAINT, Chyron’s illustrated replay solution, sports broadcasters can drive high-end replay playout and telestration from a single system. PAINT’s new standalone playlist management toolset allows operators to create and manage up to nine playlists, for seamless clip playback during live broadcasts, making it ideal for quickly assembling highlight packages and replays on the fly. Additionally, the updated workflow maintains simple telestration operations, with live and editable clip assets that operators can modify on-the-fly with ease.

The release also introduces an enhanced built-in graphics package with modernized graphic assets, intuitive tools for quickly customizing illustrations to match team branding, and useful new analysis tools such as the pass counter and line distance calculator—resulting in a polished and professional on-screen appearance.

“PAINT 9.8 is a game-changer in how producers handle replay and telestration during live production” said Andreas Olsson, product manager at Chyron. “The ability to drive illustrated replay playlists entirely from within PAINT eliminates the requirement for a third-party replay server with a dedicated operator. Our team is making professional telestration and analysis far more accessible to the sports broadcast market with this exciting new functionality.”

Building on this momentum, the Virtual Placement 7.6 release showcases Chyron’s continued dedication to advancing virtual graphics technology. This update specifically enhances optical tracking and calibration, making it even more effective for American football broadcasts. With improved optical tracking and calibration, particularly for NFL and NCAA fields, the update delivers greater precision, ensuring accurate calibration even in challenging conditions like thin field lines or varying lighting.

Another notable feature is the red zone tool, specifically designed for professional football that highlights the red zone to offer viewers real-time visual cues throughout the game. Virtual Placement 7.6 also improves the down and distance feature, with enhanced play clock integration and the ability to display play clocks in 3D. This upgrade provides greater flexibility in animating and positioning graphics, ensuring that crucial game information remains prominently visible at all times.

By integrating the capabilities of PAINT 9.8 and Virtual Placement 7.6, broadcasters gain the tools to deliver live sports coverage that is dynamic and visually stunning. These solutions work in harmony to provide audiences with an enriched viewing experience, capturing every detail of the game through advanced graphics, replays, and telestration that elevates storytelling and sustains viewer engagement. Utilizing both Chyron solutions together, broadcasters can redefine the standard for live sports coverage, delivering an unmatched level of immersion and visual quality for their audiences.