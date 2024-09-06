How Vizrt Made Sports Analysis Training Accessible to All

Now any sports content creator that wants to learn and upskill can. Introducing Viz Libero Free, the free edition of Vizrt's sports analysis software, Viz Libero. Designed for training purposes, Viz Libero Free puts sports analysis technology, including AI capabilities, into the hands of content creators looking for added sports analysis, ensuring more operators can enhance their storytelling capabilities with detailed and engaging sports content.

“We believe everyone should have the opportunity to develop their expertise and create compelling sports narratives," said Edouard Griveaud, senior product manager, Vizrt. "With Viz Libero Free, users gain instant access to market leading analysis and telestration software helping them to practice and fine tune their skills – supporting the next generation of operators. Students can learn sports production, sports organizations can trial the use of analysis, and broadcasters gain an in-house training program—at no extra cost."

As the sports industry continues to evolve, Vizrt is committed to supporting not just the world’s top sports broadcasters, but also independent creators and smaller organizations in their journey to produce quality sports analysis and content. Viz Libero Free offers access to a range of features and more than 70 analysis tools including player tracking, goal analysis, virtual runs, and area measurement.

You can register your interest in exploring the capabilities of Viz Libero Free via Vizrt’s website. Once approved, you’ll receive a profile to download the software and your license, which will be accessible through Vizrt’s Community Portal.

The Vizrt Community Portal includes admission to Viz University, a training resource for Vizrt users to acquire and update essential skills for professional development. There are multiple Viz University courses specific to Viz Libero, ranging from ‘what is Viz Libero’, and learning the basics to exploring advanced calibration, player tracking, 3D Flights, Virtual Runs, and more.

In addition to launching Viz Libero Free, Vizrt will also release a Viz Libero Operator Certification course later this year. Aiming to encourage users and operators to officially verify their skills, alongside support them in upskilling to the latest abilities of the technology, Vizrt will also connect certified professionals with customers to support their sports analysis needs.