BroadSign International Selected for Out-of-Home Roadside Network in Moscow

BroadSign International has been selected by Laysa Digital LLC for its transit network in Russia. The initial conversion consists of 33 digital billboards on the busiest freeways in Moscow.



"We selected BroadSign's platform as it is an affordable, professional tool that fulfills our needs of stability and robustness when operating such visible displays," said Ruslan Jeludik, Managing Partner at Laysa Digital. "We are excited to have an experienced DOOH partner like BroadSign and look forward to taking digital signage to the next level in Russia."

Laysa Digital plans to grow its ad-based network of 5x15 meter LED roadside displays in Moscow and other key Russian cities. Clients include Disney, Mercedes, Sony, Asus, Kinder and MasterCard.

"BroadSign is aligned with Laysa Digital's forward-thinking objectives for the DOOH industry in the Russian market," said Maarten Dollevoet, Vice President, Global Sales at BroadSign. "We are eager to assist the high-profile network's growth in premium sites across the country with our scalable, cloud-based platform and features that cater to advertiser requirements."