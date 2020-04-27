Blackmagic Design Shipping Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR

The What: Blackmagic Design has begun shipping the Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR, an advanced 8K DisplayPort monitoring solution for DisplayPort monitors such as the new Apple Pro Display XDR.

The What Else: Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR is an advanced 8K monitoring solution for Pro Display XDR and other DisplayPort computer displays or high quality monitors. There are two on-screen scopes that can be selected between WFM, Parade, Vector, and Histogram.

The front panel includes controls and a color display for monitoring the video input, audio meters, and video standard indication. With Pro Display XDR, this panel can be used to control display settings such as switching reference modes and adjusting brightness.

The rear panel has Quad Link 12G-SDI for HD, Ultra HD, as well as up to 8K formats. There is a USB‑C style connection for monitors such as the Pro Display XDR, and two full-size DisplayPort connections for regular computer monitors. The built-in scaler enables the video input standard to be scaled to the native resolution of the connected DisplayPort monitor. Or, use the built-in pixel-by-pixel mode to view unscaled HD or 4K content. Customers can even connect both 2SI and Square Division inputs.

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR has everything for the latest HDR workflows. All that’s required is to connect a Pro Display XDR or an HDR compatible DisplayPort monitor to allow HDR SDI monitoring. Static metadata PQ formats in the VPID are handled according to the ST2108-1, ST2084, and the ST425 standards. ST425 defines two new bits in the VPID to indicate transfer characteristic of SDR or PQ, and ST2108-1 defines how to transport HDR static or dynamic metadata over SDI. There is also support for ST2082-10 for 12G SDI, as well as ST425 for 3G-SDI sources. Both Rec.2020 and Rec.709 color space are supported, and 100 percent of the DCI-P3 format.

Two fully independent on-screen scopes are included so compliance with broadcast standards is easy when doing critical high-end work. Scopes are overlaid on screen so they can customize position, size, and opacity. Customers can select from a range of scopes, including waveform for displaying luminance levels of their input signal. The vectorscope display allows customers to see the intensity of color at 100 percent SDI reference levels. Customers also get RGB and YUV parade displays, which are well suited for color correction and checking for illegal levels. Histogram shows the distribution of white to black detail in their images and highlights or shadows clipping.

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR includes the same high-quality 33-point 3D LUTs as used in the film industry. Two independent 3D LUTs can be loaded and customers can select between them from the front panel.

"We are excited to announce the immediate availability of the Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR for customers working with the new Pro Display XDR," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "It provides advanced HDR and color-critical monitoring features such as built in scopes, 33-point 3D LUT support, and native 8K for the latest customer workflows."

The Bottom Line: With dual on-screen scope overlays, HDR, scaled, and pixel-by-pixel modes, and 33-point 3D LUTs, Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort has been specifically designed for use in professional film and television markets.

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR is available now for US$1,295, excluding duties, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.