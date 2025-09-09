Better Background Sound

Walk into any store, restaurant, or hotel lobby and you’ll notice something immediately: The most inviting spaces don’t just look good—they sound good.

That’s no accident. Businesses are realizing that atmosphere is a multi-sensory experience, and in the race to deliver memorable customer moments, audio is becoming as important as visuals.

For years, digital signage has been the star of the in-store environment—attention-grabbing, content-rich, and increasingly data-driven. But an overlooked truth is that the most effective signage doesn’t stand alone. It works in concert, literally, with music.

Gimme a Beat

The business case for music isn’t theoretical—it’s measurable. A well-known Gant study found that when brand-fit background music played in stores, total sales increased an average of 37%. Other research shows that music aligned with a brand identity can extend customer dwell time by more than 40% and improve purchase intent.

This isn’t just mood-setting. It’s direct revenue impact. For retailers, hospitality venues, and service businesses, music becomes a way to influence behavior, elevate brand perception, and create memorable experiences that bring customers back.

Given that upside, why isn’t music already a standard feature of digital signage deployments? Well, for years, AV integrators had no simple, compliant way to include it.

Many resorted to consumer-grade streaming services not licensed for public performance, creating legal risk. Others pieced together complex hardware setups with multiple points of failure or relied on disconnected systems for signage and audio that required separate management.

Adding music isn’t just about enhancing ambiance; it’s also about avoiding costly mistakes. In the United States, every business playing music that customers can hear must pay music-for-business license fees. These are collected by Performing Rights Organizations (PROs), and violations can result in thousands of dollars in fines.

Many businesses, unaware of the rules, still use consumer platforms intended for personal use. AV integrators can add real value by educating clients about licensing requirements and steering them toward solutions that protect them from legal exposure.

Untapped Revenue Stream

Research shows that music that aligns with a brand identity can extend customer dwell time significantly and improve purchase intent.

For integrators and signage providers, the move toward AV convergence creates a strategic opportunity. First, there's recurring revenue. Licensed music is a subscription service, extending income beyond installation. That leads to longer relationships, as ongoing music service contracts keep integrators engaged for the long term.

Licensed music can also lead to an expanded client base. Businesses without dedicated audio systems—like dental offices, boutique fitness studios, and salons—become viable targets. There's also differentiation, as bundled audio and signage solutions stand out in a competitive market.

As music becomes an expected element of digital signage, integrators should evaluate providers with the same care they use for displays and CMS platforms. Key criteria include:

Direct, Knowledgeable Support: When issues arise, responsive, informed help can mean the difference between quick resolution and prolonged downtime. Providers that offer direct access to knowledgeable staff, not just a generic call center, can protect client satisfaction.

Curated, Licensed Music Libraries: Broad but generic playlists can miss the mark. A quality provider offers an extensive library of licensed tracks curated for professional environments, ensuring the sound matches the brand’s personality and avoids inappropriate content.

Stable, Transparent Pricing: Sudden price hikes erode trust. Providers with a track record of consistent rates make it easier for businesses to plan budgets and for integrators to price long-term contracts.

Flexible Integration: Look for solutions that can stream via secure URLs, integrate with a variety of CMS platforms, and offer APIs for deeper customization—reducing complexity for both the installer and the client.

Proven Long-Term Value: The right solution should be more than a utility. By improving the customer experience and driving measurable sales lift, it becomes a strategic asset that justifies the investment.

Premium services have often been seen as more expensive. But with many “budget” providers steadily raising rates, high-quality options are now often cost-competitive, especially when factoring in the benefits of curated content, reliable support, and compliance assurance.

For small businesses with minimal music needs, a low-cost service might suffice. But for those that rely heavily on ambiance and brand experience, investing in quality audio is often the smarter long-term choice.

For years, digital signage providers have focused on the screen. Now, it’s time to think about the soundtrack. The data is clear: Brand-fit music influences behavior, drives sales, and builds loyalty. The technology exists to integrate it seamlessly and compliantly with visual content, creating an experience that engages both the eyes and the ears.