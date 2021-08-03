An A-T Classic Inspires New Podcast Microphone

The What: Audio-Technica is unveiling its new AT2040 hypercardioid dynamic podcast microphone. Inspired by the performance of the company's acclaimed BP40 large-diaphragm dynamic broadcast microphone and featuring a stylish yet rugged all-metal construction, the AT2040 excels at isolated/up-close vocal reproduction and rejection of unwanted room noise due to its tight hypercardioid polar pattern, ensuring professional-quality podcasts.

The What Else: The AT2040 provides smooth, warm, natural sound, while the mic's multistage windscreen combines a nonwoven filter with foam mesh to provide superior internal pop filtering, and its specially-designed integrated shock mount prevents unwanted noise by attenuating vibration from a boom arm or mic stand.

The Bottom Line: The AT2040's XLR output connects to a conventional analog microphone input, providing versatile use with everything from USB audio interfaces to professional mixing consoles. The mic comes standard with a pivoting stand mount, 5/8-inches-27 to 3/8 inches-16 threaded adapter and a soft protective pouch.