Amino Launches Enterprise Video, Digital Signage Solutions

Amino , a global media and entertainment technology solutions provider, showcased its digital signage and enterprise video expertise at ISE, where attendees saw firsthand the major new enterprise video product launch of Amino Orchestrate.

“Our H200 devices and our Enterprise SDK have been designed from the ground-up to provide the same level of end-user satisfaction that we provide to our broadcast operator clients,” said Donald McGarva, Group CEO, Aferian. “We’ve taken solutions that keep millions of TV viewers happy and applied the same level of UX and customer-care to our enterprise and digital signage solutions. We look forward to being able to show this level of dedication to Enterprise video at ISE, as well as sharing the stage with our distribution partner BNS Netstar and our new content management partners, Now Signage and Packet Ship.”

“We are excited that Amino devices and software solutions are now integrated with the portfolio of Enterprise Video and Digital Signage solutions that we provide to entertainment and hospitality venues and companies globally,” says Arthur De Jager, managing director of BNS Netstar. “The activity on the Amino and BNS ISE stand demonstrates our shared goals and expertise in enterprise video and digital signage. The on-stand demonstrations really show what can happen when industry experts like Amino, BNS and others such as Now Signage and Packet Ship collaborate.”