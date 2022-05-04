Welcome to ISE 2022 in HYPERVSN Holographic Human Mike Blackman Style

HYPERVSN, one of the global leaders in 3D holographic solutions, has been invited to install the latest version of their Holographic Human, at the main entrance to ISE. The HYPERVSN Holographic Human will feature Mike Blackman, managing director of ISE, welcoming visitors to the show and will be located between the entrance to South Access and Hall 2.

“We are thrilled that ISE has chosen to feature our new Holographic Human using Mike Blackman as the model," said Kiryl Chykeyuk founder/CEO of HYPERVSN. "I believe this will provide just a small insight into the sort of 3D holographic interactive solutions that HYPERVSN can offer to the industry and visitors to ISE 2022.”

“We are always keen to showcase exciting new technologies at ISE and they don’t get much better than this,” Mike Blackman confirmed.

Kiryl Chykeyuk will also be speaking at the panel discussion on the Tech Revolutions—Disrupting industry conventions within the ISE Digital Signage Summit and HYPERVSN is showcasing the all-new HYPERVSN SmartV products at ISE in Hall 5, stand 5N290.