A-T New Limited-Edition Headphones Have That 'Lantern Glow'

The What: Audio-Technica is unveiling the ATH-M50xMO professional monitor headphones, a limited-edition "Lantern Glow" version of A-T's popular ATH-M50x, featuring metallic orange finish with black and silver accents. This model is the result of a global crowd-sourcing campaign, where end users voted on their favorite color of the next ATH-M50x model.

The What Else: From the 45 mm large-aperture drivers to its sound-isolating earcups and robust construction, the ATH-M50xMO is ideal for the most critical audio applications, including recording, live sound, broadcast, DJ and personal listening. The headphones incorporate technology drawn from Audio-Technica's long history in the field of high-performance professional audio, providing exceptional power handling, very high SPL capability, and natural, accurate sound with impactful bass and high-frequency extension. With professional-grade earpad and headband material and a collapsible design with detachable cable, the ATH-M50xMO headphones remain comfortable throughout long monitoring sessions and transport easily.

Among the key features: Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils; outstanding clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response; circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments; 90-degree swiveling earcups for easy, one-ear monitoring; professional-grade earpad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort for extended wear; collapsible for space-saving portability and convenient storage; detachable cables (includes a 1.2m-3m coiled cable, 3m straight cable and 1.2m straight cable).

The Bottom Line: Audio-Technica's new limited-edition ATH-M50xMO ($169.00 MAP) is available now (wired version). It joins the currently available ATH-M50x models in black (ATH-M50x) and white (ATH-M50xWH). A metallic orange (lantern-glow) version of the newly launched ATH-M50xBT2 wireless headphones will be available soon as the ATH-M50xBT2MO.