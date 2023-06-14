5 to See at InfoComm 2023: SoundTube, MISCO, IHSE USA, LynTec, CableEZ

InfoComm 2023 is here. We've been doing our best to keep you up to date on all there is to see in Orlando this June. Today, we look at anniversaries, InfoComm first timers and more exhibitors you need to add to your must-see list.

SoundTube Celebrates 10 Years of STNet IP-enabled Dante-Compatible Audio Solutions

(Image credit: SoundTube)

In the SoundTube booth 3009 on Thursday, June 15, at 4 p.m. ET, SoundTube celebrates a decade of STNet IP-enabled PoE audio innovation.

Participants will have the chance to enter the "Gift of Time" contest, mirroring SoundTube's decade-long journey of saving installation time with STNet products. The STNet series of end-point products use a single Ethernet cable for power, audio and control resulting in cost savings and reduced installation time. With all devices utilizing PoE technology and residing on the network, STNet allows for easy power distribution and management, making it suitable for dynamic audio environments like convention centers, shopping malls, hotels, and educational facilities.

SoundTube’s STNet series offers a diverse selection of formats including in-wall, surface mount, open-ceiling pendants, in-ceiling, soundbar, outdoor models and DSP amplifier, catering to a variety of installation requirements. With timber-match sound, STNet ensures different mounting options can be combined to create a consistent audio experience. The built-in DSP capabilities enable precise tuning to optimize performance in any environment. SoundTube offers a custom color option to ensure the project’s design aesthetic is met.

The systems seamlessly integrate into existing network infrastructures or can be set up on their own VLAN making control, configuration, and monitoring simple.

MISCO Debuts at InfoComm with Custom Audio Solutions

(Image credit: MISCO)

MISCO Speakers will partake in its inaugural participation at InfoComm 2023. As a first-time exhibitor, MISCO is eager to showcase its innovative products and establish connections with industry leaders, audio professionals, and potential partners.

MISCO will display its extensive range of high-performance speakers and components, as well as demonstrate innovative audio systems during the event.

“Customers today are looking to simplify their supply chain, increase control over quality, streamline their distribution, have access to local inventory, and lower their shipping costs. There are very few manufacturers in the USA today who can offer what MISCO offers: an end-to-end solution for our customers.” said Mike Everett, vice president global sales at MISCO. "We are excited to be part of InfoComm 2023, as it represents a tremendous opportunity for us to present our cutting-edge audio solutions to a diverse audience and expand our reach in the professional audiovisual market. We look forward to connecting with industry experts, showcasing and demonstrating our products, and discussing MISCO’s capabilities in design, engineering, development, testing, prototyping, measurement, and manufacturing.”

IHSE USA to Highlight G-Flex Series, Draco MultiView 4K60, and kvm-tec Multiviewer and Extender Solutions

(Image credit: IHSE USA)

At Booth 2223, IHSE USA will highlight the Draco G-Flex KVM Matrix Series, the Draco MultiView 4K60, and KVM-over-IP solutions from kvm-tec that support full-4K resolutions. All are designed to offer unmatched KVM performance for demanding, high-resolution video in areas such as command and control, government, esports, and commercial deployments.

Draco G-Flex KVM Matrix Series

With an integrated Draco tera IP gateway card, the Draco G-Flex KVM Matrix Series provides system designers with the ability to bridge multiple KVM matrix systems over an existing IP network. It combines the high levels of security and performance of the Draco tera KVM system with the flexibility and ease of connectivity inherent in IP-based communication. Therefore, it allows users to access remote computers and interact in real time with minimal latency and no visible artifacts. The Draco G-Flex matrix starts with 16 physical ports and eight gateway ports in one RU. The series can be expanded up to 152 physical ports and eight gateway ports in four RUs. Systems are available in 1G copper, 1G fiber, 3G copper or 3G fiber. For systems needing a mixture of fiber and copper, the Draco G-Flex can be customized to fit almost any type of hybrid fiber/copper requirement.

Draco MultiView 4K60

The Draco MultiView 4K60 enables the simultaneous operation of four computers displayed on a single display, with full access from a single keyboard and mouse. Offering four inputs and two outputs, the 1-RU solution is capable of handling four ultra-high-resolution video displays up to 4K/UHD at a 60Hz frame rate; users simply move the mouse from one display region to another. With programmable keyboard commands, real-time switching between video sources is also possible. By default, the system's individual screens can be arranged freely and displayed in different modes: full-screen, quad-screen, picture-in-picture, preview, 2+2, and free mode. Presets allow for instant switching between layouts. External control options are available via API or the GPIO interface.

kvm-tec media4Kconnect DisplayPort 1.2 Extender and ECOsmart Series of Zero-Space Transmitter Extenders

Thanks to the optimized compression technology and unique conversion processing, kvm-tec's media4Kconnect series delivers full-4K resolutions in perfect 4:4:4 color space and is compatible with 10G network switches. The media4Kconnect models are available in different versions to support stand-alone extension, redundancy, or—in a fully uncompressed version—up to 4K. These extenders can be used as high-performance, low-latency KVM point-to-point connections or as part of a larger KVM switching system. Switching can be done through either the on-screen display menu or directly through the provided kvm-tec switching manager software. The media4Kconnect provides a full array of user features to allow customized setups to eliminate the need for external signal and conversion adapters. For instance, the units can be configured to support two images that can be simultaneously displayed as either dual-4K, 4K+downscaled HD or upscaled 4K and HD. These units support 4K DisplayPort 1.2 using a single duplex fiber-optic SFP module that extends the signals up to 984 feet (300 meters) with multimode fiber or up to 74.5 miles (120 kilometers) with single-mode fiber. Signals are transmitted with full 4:4:4 at 8-bit color in standard models or up to 4:4:4 at 10-bit in uncompressed models. Standard 4K resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 60Hz are achievable with low latency and delay-free transmission.

LynTec to Highlight New Versions of Legacy Solutions

(Image credit: LynTec)

LynTec is demonstrating new power control solutions at Booth 4161. LynTec will display its new PDS-12 Sequencing Relay Panel, LCRP-12 Lighting Control Relay Panel, and the PoE and Ethernet-enabled Smart Switch Sets, along with LynTec's flagship RPC Remote Control Breaker Panel.

LynTec's PDS-12 and LCRP-12 are low-cost, feature-rich panels with four, eight, or 12 30-amp single-pole latching Panasonic relays installed in a compact, 1-square-foot NEMA 1R or 3R enclosure. Both panels feature individual step delays between each relay, emergency off by circuit, emergency on for lighting by circuit, as well as under- and over-voltage sensing for brownout and voltage spike protection. Both enable easy setup via the LED display and rotary encoder. For building automation, the PDS-12 BACnet IP is expandable, while the LCRP is fully DMX-compatible for installations that need lighting power control. Increasing flexibility for installers, the panels can also be added to existing systems—a feature also available with the company's LCP and RPC Power Control solutions.

Boasting the same familiar appearance and ease of operability as LynTec's SS-2 Switch Set, the new Smart Switch Set features PoE and Ethernet connectivity to control LynTec RPC, RPCR, LCP, NPAC, and XPC individual zones. This eliminates wiring from switches to the panel. Each switch set is programmed with a web browser to identify the target panel and zone. Integrators can install Smart Switch Sets at multiple locations to control panels in the same or different zones, with each displaying the current zone status. In addition, by connecting to standard SS-2 switches, they are expandable to control two zones. They're available as a wall plate switch or in a mountable rack plate for simple control at the rack.

LynTec will display its flagship, patented RPC Series—the power control solution from which all LynTec's innovative power control solutions stem and the premier choice among pro AVL designers, consultants, and integrators. The suite of power control options includes the RPC motorized circuit breaker panels with 30 to 84 controllable breakers per panel, the RPCR electrical relay panels that support eight to 64 relays per panel, and the NPAC rack-mounted relay panel. Based on the G3 Powerlink hardware platform by Square D and engineered to simplify buildouts by accelerating the installation process, the power control solution decreases operating costs with simple wiring that allows electricians to complete installs quickly and easily, and removes additional steps, costs, and space needed to install a separate relay panel. It can control lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones using multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX, and RS-232). From LynTec's GUI, users can select the protocol for each zone as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor the status remotely across existing networks from any connected computer or hand-held smart device. The system can send alert notifications via text or email to warn of panel anomalies.

CableEZ Debuts with Stress-reducing Product for Classrooms, Boardrooms, and More.

(Image credit: CableEZ)

Introducing CableEZ, a new AV manufacturer solution provider, whose goal is to tame those messy AV/IT cables. CableEZ is a captive cable mount system that eliminates cable frustrations in classrooms, boardrooms, meeting, and huddle spaces by providing a clean, secure, dependable, and trouble-free connection point for end users.

“CableEZ is a simple invention that will transform classrooms and conference rooms," said Jeremy Meyer, co-owner of CableEZ. "Let’s face it, AV cables can be messy, and they often become damaged when left to end users to troubleshoot. This challenge led to the design and development of a captive cable device that can virtually eliminate the possibility of cable theft, disconnection, and damage. Consider the consequences when room technology systems don’t work correctly, users are left to fend for themselves leading to lost meeting/teaching time, damaged cables, or disconnected equipment. That frustration led my business partner Jeff and I, to invent CableEZ. Our patent pending product is an innovative solution to tame those cables."