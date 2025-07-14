A Record-Setting Pixel Count and Brightness

By ( Systems Contractor News ) published

Check out the Guinness World Record projection show from Singapore.

The UOB Plaza in Singapore with a colorful, record-setting, projection mapping show going on.
(Image credit: PK Tan YouTube)

July opened with a new Guinness World Record from the world of Pro AV. Three world records to be precise.

The nearly 920-foot UOB Plaza 1 building in Raffles Place, Singapore, celebrated the countries 60th anniversary of its Independence as well as UOB's 90th year.

@bellaella7777

♬ The next station is Japan - バーチャル空撮 & 街歩き　(ゆうき)

Per AVIXA, the show set three world records: the longest architectural projection mapped display (temp); the highest projection image on a building; and the largest light output in a projected image. Several are reporting that Hexogon Solution was the integrator to put together the six-minute show called Unity.

You can check it out for yourself until August 9... or in the video below.

202507 Unity Projection Display @ UOB Singapore - YouTube 202507 Unity Projection Display @ UOB Singapore - YouTube
Watch On
Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Senior Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.