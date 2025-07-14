A Record-Setting Pixel Count and Brightness

July opened with a new Guinness World Record from the world of Pro AV. Three world records to be precise.

The nearly 920-foot UOB Plaza 1 building in Raffles Place, Singapore, celebrated the countries 60th anniversary of its Independence as well as UOB's 90th year.

Per AVIXA, the show set three world records: the longest architectural projection mapped display (temp); the highest projection image on a building; and the largest light output in a projected image. Several are reporting that Hexogon Solution was the integrator to put together the six-minute show called Unity.

You can check it out for yourself until August 9... or in the video below.

202507 Unity Projection Display @ UOB Singapore - YouTube