InfoComm 2023 Impulses: Snap One Talks Remote Management

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series.

Today, meet Scott Normand, Snap One security market director.

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Scott Normand: InfoComm is the ideal time to take a step back and see the progress we’ve made as a solutions provider and how meaningful that progress is to our partners. Hearing firsthand about how our products and services helped them, and how these things are making their lives easier and their businesses more profitable, is truly inspiring.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

SN: I expect that the expansion of remote management platforms and services is going to be big this year. Integrators want and need these solutions more than ever to be able to scale their businesses and generate recurring revenues. Aligning with this trend, Snap One will be showcasing its OvrC cloud platform, Control4 automation platform for bars and restaurants, and a new systems design service to help integrators be more successful.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

SN: We will have a new experience section of our booth that will showcase how our product solutions work well together. This will feature our new Control4 Multi-Display Manager—a powerful tool for controlling many displays from a single interface—and showcase how it integrates fully with our new Binary MoIP solution and our next-gen Araknis multi-gig switches.

How is the Snap One approach different for the Pro AV market as compared to its residential strategy?

SN: We’ve been intentional about ensuring that our product lines are professional-grade and built for custom integrators of all kinds. Our core value proposition of serving integrators better than anyone makes us just as valuable in the Pro AV and IT markets. We’ve also really focused on developing new products specifically for commercial—such as our new Strong Ceiling Mounts, Control4 MDM for Bars/Restaurants, Binary 4K MoIP, and our new Araknis Multi-gig switch line that we will be showing at InfoComm.