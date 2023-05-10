InfoComm 2023 Impulses: AtlasIED

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series (opens in new tab).

Today, meet AtlasIED's executive vice president Matt Czyzewski.

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Matt Czyzewski: Inspire is not the right word for me—excite is. It is always exciting to see what technologies are being launched and who is on the move, whether it be a person or a company. Of course, launching new products and technology is the best part of any show and it is always exciting to be a part of that.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

MC: The expectation is to hear more about [mergers and acquisitions] activity, as there was already one big announcement earlier this month. We often think of M&A activity on the manufacturer side, but also look for this on the integrator side as well. Maybe InfoComm will not be the right time for some to announce, though the discussion may start or be concluded at the show, with the announcement to come shortly after.

Another trend I will be interested in is more companies entering or doubling down on the commercial space. There are several companies that have started to invest more in the commercial space that have traditionally been focused on other markets, only dabbling on the commercial side. There are also companies that have never been involved in the commercial space that have now decided to enter the market.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

MC: Our main focus at AtlasIED will be launching our new products. We have some cool stuff going on here (well, at least I think so) and think it will grab the attention of the market. This goes back to what I mentioned at the beginning—it’s exciting and I am looking forward to listening to our customers’ reaction.