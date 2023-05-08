InfoComm 2023 Impulses: MAXHUB Talks Collaboration and New Displays

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series (opens in new tab).

Today, meet Sam Malik, vice president of sales and marketing for MAXHUB (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Sam Malik: This is my 29th year at Infocomm. It is always inspiring to see the progress and innovations by all of the companies in the AV Industry from the very beginning: From showing 300-lumen, 25-pound projectors to today's latest innovations in IFP Touch technology and large-scale dvLED Displays to the advancement in UC products that help us communicate more effectively. The advancement in AV technology is exciting, and for me, it is great to be part of bringing these innovations to market.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

SM: The advent and popularity of IFP Touch Screen Technology is very exciting for the corporate marketplace. This technology is changing the way people meet and communication with each other. MAXHUB has created the meeting-in-a-box solution, where one unit includes everything. The display, microphones, speakers, and PC module allow you to connect to others with just one touch, and really share their ideas easily. I think this technology will grow more and more in the next few years, eliminating all of the extra hardware, and the required knowledge of how to hook them all together for easy communication and meetings.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

SM: MAXHUB will introduce 92-inch and 105-inch LCD Displays in a 21x9 format that matches Microsoft’s vision for meetings and communications in the future. MAXHUB has gone a step further and developed 21x9 dvLED Large Screen displays as well meet the demand and further compliment the Microsoft vision for meetings and collaboration in the future.

With so many camera options available, how do you determine the best form factor for a conference room?



SM: UC Collaboration camera type and size is determined by the size of the room and number of people expected to use the meeting space. MAXHUB offers a number of solutions from small huddle rooms to the large conference rooms that require 360-degree camera devices that can show the entire room of people all on one screen.