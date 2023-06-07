InfoComm 2023 Impulses: Navori Labs Talks AI and Digital Signage

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series.

Today, meet Jordan Feil, director of marketing, Navori Labs.

(Image credit: Navori Labs)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Jordan Feil: InfoComm inspires me because it’s an incredible opportunity to see the world’s best tech companies and their latest ideas and innovations up close. It also by far the best conference and exhibition in the industry to meet with the integrators and network operators that are responsible for specifying, installing, managing, and maintaining digital signage solutions and networks.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

JF: I would be very surprised if it’s anything but Artificial Intelligence. AI is all the rage right now, and most exhibitors will likely have some form of AI integration on display. As an early adopter of AI and computer vision in our digital signage software and marketing analytics, Navori has always taken an interest in the technology and we believe it’s important for the AV and digital signage industries to find new ways to help integrators and end users leverage the technology in a way that benefit their businesses, operations, and interactions with consumers.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

JF: Our main focus will be to further strengthen our position as the only software company today that provides a single, unified solution that unites digital signage software, and AI-enhanced computer vision analytics. We will add programmatic DOOH advertising support to the mix at InfoComm through integration with Hivestack’s programmatic DOOH service to sell ad space using an open exchange. By automatically making decisions to fill unsold ad inventory, the Hivestack integration provides QL users with a way to further monetize today’s larger, multi-site digital signage networks.

A lot of companies are interested in digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, but how do you measure success?

JF: Conversions. Navori Labs is among the few companies that CAN measure the success of DOOH campaigns. Using our Aquaji analytics platform alongside our flagship QL Digital Signage Software, we have the unique capability of using cameras to measure a viewer’s opportunity to see (OTS) and conversions (how long they looked at an ad). Those real-time metrics are aggregated with QL’s playback reporting to provide accurate viewer conversion metrics, on a per content (ad) basis.