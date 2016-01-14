Making the Case for AV in Legal Sectors

Quentin Birchall of Viewpoint AV discusses the factors behind the adoption of audiovisual solutions in legal vertical markets.



Quentin Birchall Effective communication is of paramount importance across every organization, but this is often relegated to email and phone conversations, which can result in miscommunication, or delayed responses. Face-to-face meetings are often preferable but can mean long and costly journeys, and it can be difficult to arrange a suitable time for all parties to convene.

Video conferences, however, enable people to participate remotely, saving time, cutting costs, and reducing one’s carbon footprint. Documents can be easily shared, accessed, and discussed by multiple parties, across a range of locations, meaning everyone on a particular case can remain up-to-date with developments as and when they occur.

Video consultations can make legal practices more accessible to clients who might struggle to meet personally, due to packed schedules or limited mobility. This ensures that customers can engage with advisors in a personal environment, building trust and engagement in a much more productive manner than via faceless forms of communication, such as email.

AV also facilitates training, with sessions conducted across several locations allowing participants to contribute and interact in realtime. Video arraignments in the US are expected to continue growing in popularity. Besides the conveniences offered by secure video arraignment links, district courts praise the technology for its cost-savings.

An effective AV system also improves the overall security of case files, keeping the bulk of documentation in a secure, digital format, removing the need for files to be transmitted outside of the system. When all parties are given individual password-protected access, it is easy to identify who has made any changes. If something goes wrong, you can quickly track down the source of the error and remedy it accordingly.

Exhibit A: Shoosmiths

Shoosmiths, a leading firm with 10 offices across the UK, describes its AV system as underpinning their professional approach, creating the perfect environment for both clients and staff. Their new 40,000 sq ft office in Birmingham has been fitted with a multimedia system that spans two staff breakout zones, a waiting area, and a client meeting suite.

The interconnected network allows the display from any source device to be transmitted to LED screens in multiple rooms, while the audial components automatically extend to allow interaction with the entire audience. Ceiling-mounted cameras, speakers, and microphone arrays create a minimalist feel to the professional space, avoiding damage to the equipment by keeping it off the ground and out of the way.

Embracing AV has allowed Shoosmiths to quickly and cost-effectively nurture client and colleague relations, creating a fantastic platform for continual business growth. They’ve also stolen a march on rival firms that are yet to adopt the technology.

Video conferencing is certainly the way forward for professional services, but this is not to say that firms need to completely abandon existing technology, as the highly integratable nature of AV means it can be adapted to fit around current systems.

There is also the capacity for networks to be evolved and upgraded to suit business needs, which has been a key factor behind AV’s growing presence within the legal sector.

