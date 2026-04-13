NAB Show 2026: What to See Pre-NAB and Other Must-See Showcases

The Las Vegas Convention Center is set to open its doors to NAB Show 2026 on April 19-22. As SCN continues to preview products to watch, today we turn our attention to some insightful events and panels you won't want to miss.

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Make sure you add Diversified, #GALSNGEAR, IABM, IP Showcase, JB&A, and Rise to your NAB Show calendar, and check out what's in store below.

Hear from Diversified Pro Sports and Faith Production Experts

Diversified will be at the Amazon/Diversified Networking Lounge in the Central Hall Lobby to connect on topics such as broadcast infrastructure, sports production, and enterprise AV strategy.

On Sunday, April 19, at 11 a.m. local time Tim Corder, VP Diversified, will speak at Cinematic IP and Streaming for Faith Broadcasters. Faith broadcasters are rethinking everything, from how content is captured to how it reaches audiences. In this live discussion with a leading faith media organization, we’ll talk through the real decisions behind that shift. What’s driving the move to IP? How does cinematic storytelling impact system design? What does streaming-first distribution require operationally?

On Tuesday, April 21, Duane Yoslov, Diversified and Kevin Callahan, VP field operations and engineering, Fox Sports, host Rack, Stack, and Roll: Fox Sports' BRISK Approach to Distributed IP Production in the Central Hall lobby from 11-11:30 a.m. local time. BRISK (Broadcast Remote IP Studio Kit) is a modular, field-deployable SMPTE 2110 production platform designed to extend a centralized control room anywhere in the world. From Super Bowl rooftop studios to the scale of World Cup 2026, BRISK connects remote cameras, fan zones, and global stages directly into Fox's Los Angeles production hub without building full trucks or standalone control rooms on site. Fox Sports and Diversified go inside the architecture: portable IP cores, fly-pack integration, rapid deployment engineering, and the operational model that makes distributed production repeatable, not experimental.

#GALSNGEAR Returns to the 2026 NAB Show

(Image credit: #GALSNGEAR)

#GALSNGEAR will host a series of meetups, panel discussions, and networking events during the 2026 NAB Show. The organization’s programming is designed to provide women and allies in media, entertainment, and technology with opportunities to connect with peers, engage with industry leaders, and navigate the show’s conference sessions and exhibit floor. Sessions will reflect key industry trends, including artificial intelligence, evolving production workflows, and the convergence of media and technology.

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#GALSNGEAR Events at NAB Show 2026

Live Podcast Recordings and Daily Meetups

April 19–21 | 11 a.m.–noon PT

B&H Booth, Central Hall (C8516)

Birds of a Feather Meetup (Post|Production World)

April 20 | 5:15 p.m. PDT

Tech Talk and Happy Hour

April 21 | VideoNext Theater, West Hall (W2457)

4:30–5 p.m. PDT | Panel Discussion

IABM to Host Breakfast Event with "Major Announcement"

(Image credit: IABM)

IABM said that it will host a hot breakfast at Room N250 on the morning of April 19 beginning at 8 a.m. local time during which it will make “a major announcement impacting the future of the Media Tech industry.”

As the media technology landscape undergoes a rapid transformation across broadcast, streaming, enterprise, and emerging sectors, the IABM said that its announcement “reflects a significant step in how the industry connects, collaborates, and evolves moving forward.”

Attendees will gain early insight into a major strategic development from IABM, hat it signals for the broader MediaTech ecosystem, ew opportunities for industry alignment, growth, and innovation, opportunity for follow-up interviews with IABM leadership, and, after the briefing, press are welcome to stay for IABM’s flagship State of MediaTech report giving you a clear view of where the market is heading, where investment is accelerating, and how to focus your time at NAB for maximum impact.

The IP Showcase Returns to the 2026 NAB Show

(Image credit: IP Showcase)

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), and the Video Services Forum (VSF) confirmed the return of the IP Showcase. Taking place in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the IP Showcase will focus on how open IP standards enable the Pro AV and broadcast industries to bridge deterministic real-time production with increasingly cloud-native and distributed workflows — with the recently finalized and certified IPMX standard taking center stage. At the 2026 NAB Show, educational opportunities will also extend beyond the IP Showcase itself with onsite training sessions and the introduction of AIMS’ IPMX Training Series online portal.

AIMS will feature demonstrations of certified IPMX products in booth W1355, highlighting interoperability and practical implementation across a range of use cases in room W317, AIMS will present a series of IPMX training sessions, giving attendees an opportunity to gain hands-on insight into IPMX architecture and implementation.

As in previous years, a core component of the IP Showcase at the 2026 NAB Show will be the IP Showcase Theater, where industry professionals will give presentations on a wide range of topics. Taking place in the Tech Chat Theater in the West Hall, this year the IP Showcase will feature 12 presentations. Topics will include overviews of SMPTE ST 2110, IPMX, AES67, AMWA NMOS, and VSF TR-1001, along with updates on monitoring, quality control, and post-deployment maintenance in IP-based environments. Additional topics explored in the Tech Chat Theater will include security across WANs, remote production, ground-to-cloud integration, dynamic media facilities (DMF), an emerging architectural model using XML-based descriptions to define and orchestrate media infrastructure, and communicating IP concepts beyond engineering teams, as well as real-world case studies on media organizations and facilities that have transitioned to IP.

JB&A Announces Pre-NAB 2026

(Image credit: JB&A)

JB&A has announced its Pre-NAB Technology Event, returning for its 20th year, April 17-18, at the Flamingo Las Vegas. Find out more and register here.

JB&A has already confirmed a strong first wave of exhibitors, including: Ashly Audio, Backblaze, Barco, Bitfocus, Bolin Technology, CAD Audio, Christie, Elgato, ENCO Systems, INFiLED, LiveU, Lumens, Matrox Video, Mark Roberts Motion Control, NETGEAR, On-Stage, PTZOptics, Quantum, VITEC, and Vizrt. Designed to maximize time and value in a busy show week, Pre-NAB provides a focused, exhibition space where attendees can expect to get hands-on with technologies spanning the full broadcast and AV ecosystem, including video walls and projection, PTZ cameras, live production and graphics, AV over IP networking, contribution and encoding, captioning and accessibility workflows, storage, robotics, and more.

Visitors will benefit from exclusive previews of new products ahead of NAB; access to leading manufacturers and technology partners; opportunity to have energetic conversations and demonstrations; direct engagement with JB&A’s sales and engineering teams for project support; insightful market updates from industry experts, including Nick Smith; live broadcasting of interviews with customers and partners; and exclusive attendee-only offers, promotions and prize giveaways.