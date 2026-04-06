NAB 2026 Product Watch: 5 Booths Simplifying Streaming and Production

NAB Show 2026 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center, with the show floor opening for exhibits on April 19 and running until April 22. Before the LVCC opens its doors, SCN will preview some of the can't-miss booths you should add to your to-do list.

[AVNetwork's Trade Show Coverage]

Today, take a look at Magewell, Marshall, PTZOptics, Riedel Communications, and StreamGuys.

Magewell Connecting Any Source, Anywhere, in Any Form Factor

(Image credit: Magewell)

Magewell will be at booth C6113 with several new product introductions and integrations with new and existing technologies and refine user interfaces across all of its product lines. Magewell will unveil the new Pro Convert IP to AIO 4K decoder, the second model in the company's new generation of multi-format IP decoding devices. Pro Convert IP to AIO 4K includes all of the rich features of the recently released Pro Convert IP to HDMI that debuted at ISE 2026 and builds on them with 4K decoding at 60FPS and output via both HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI with support for HDR10 and HLG.

The new device supports a wide range of popular IP and streaming technologies (including NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX2, NDI HX3, and H.264 or H.265 delivered via SRT, RTMP, RTSP, HLS, MPEG-TS, Zixi, RIST ,and more), while an integrated multi-viewer displays up to four HD IP input streams in preset dual or quad layouts.

Providing centralized configuration and control of multiple Magewell streaming and IP conversion solutions across one or more locations, the Control Hub software has become the core of Magewell conversion environments. Demonstrations will showcase a new version of Control Hub that features an enhanced user interface to easily accommodate large deployments with multiple Modator rackmount frames. The Modator platform brings the reliability and extensive functionality of Magewell's standalone encoding and decoding devices to a scalable, high-density form factor, with each Modator 2U chassis hosting up to 10 hot-swappable modules.

Marshall Electronics to Launch Its First 4K, All-IP, All-Weather NDI|HX3 POV Camera

(Image credit: Marshall Electronics)

Marshall Electronics will introduce its first all-IP 4K POV camera, the CV574-WP, at booth C8339. The CV574-WP supports NDI|HX, providing ultra-efficient, low-latency video transport over standard Ethernet networks. Adding the IP67-rated weatherproof design for reliable outdoor operations makes this camera the perfect addition to any REMI workflow.

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The CV574-WP POV cameras feature an interchangeable M12 lens mount that comes with a high-quality 4.0mm lens with a 77-degree horizontal angle of view. Featuring an 8.46 Megapixel 1/2.8-inch 4K UHD sensor at up to UHD 3840x2160p60 video output over IP with up to 1080p50/60 for NDI|HX, the camera supports multiple streaming protocols, including NDI|HX3, NDI|HX2, RTSP and RTMP. Its IP-centric design ensures efficient H.264 and HEVC encoding support and secure SRT streaming over Ethernet.

Also on display will be the new CV356-10X, its latest compact 10X camera that offers Full HD with simultaneous SDI and HDMI outputs. Featuring a 10x optical (12x digital) zoom and flexible 3GSDI/HDMI simultaneous outputs, this new compact camera is ideal for various broadcast and AV applications that also require unobtrusive positioning.

PTZOptics to Showcase Intelligent Video and Camera Control

(Image credit: PTZOptics)

PTZOptics will showcase its vision for intelligent video and advanced camera automation at booth N1902. Through immersive demonstrations and technology previews for broadcast, sports, and Pro AV workflows, PTZOptics will highlight the combination of its Move 4K PTZ cameras and Horizon, its next-generation, web-based control platform.

PTZOptics’ Move 4K with Horizon is now fully available, delivering a complete, intelligent video solution designed for modern production environments. The Move 4K series provides broadcast-quality 4K video, flexible connectivity, and proven reliability across a wide range of industries. Horizon introduces a browser-based control experience that centralizes camera management, automation, and system integration, enabling users to control cameras from anywhere without dedicated hardware. Together, they unlock advanced capabilities including intelligent tracking, automation, and continuous software-driven innovation.

PTZOptics will also preview a new broadcast-focused camera platform for the first time at NAB Show, offering an early look at a next-generation system scheduled for release later in 2026. Built for professional production environments, the camera features a 1-inch sensor, 4K60 output, precision motion, AI-powered subject tracking, and complete broadcast integration including 12G-SDI, Genlock, and Timecode, representing a major step forward in PTZ performance. Powered by Horizon, the platform is designed to become increasingly intelligent, adaptable and continuously evolve – delivering new features, integrations, and AI-driven capabilities over time.

Riedel to Simplifying the Story of Modern Live Production

(Image credit: Riedel Communications)

Riedel Communications opens with a clear message to the North American market: production technology does not have to be complex. This year at NAB, the company is setting the stage for a broader narrative about how modern productions come together. Across video, audio, intercom, networking, and control, Riedel is focused on simplifying infrastructures while strengthening performance, flexibility, and scalability.

At the heart of this story is control with the introduction of hi human interface—a powerful, browser-based, vendor-agnostic control system designed to bring clarity to complex broadcast and AV environments. Platform-independent and intuitive by design, hi enables operators to configure, control, and manage routers, multiviewers, mixers, and third-party SDN controllers through a single, unified workflow tool. Quick to deploy and easy to scale, it supports both baseband and IP infrastructures, integrating seamlessly into Riedel environments so operators can stay focused on production rather than individual components.

This unified control approach is especially powerful in combination with MediorNet, Riedel’s hybrid SDI-IP media network. With its modular architecture and app-based concept, MediorNet continues to evolve alongside changing industry standards and production requirements, uniting decentralized baseband devices such as MediorNet MicroN UHD with the hybrid MediorNet HorizoN platform to enable flexible signal transport, routing, and processing across SDI and IP environments, forming a backbone that is both resilient and adaptable.

At NAB 2026, Riedel will also unveil the new MediorNet HorizoN ST 2110 MultiViewer App, expanding native IP capabilities and reinforcing HorizoN’s role in modern ST 2110-based infrastructures. The company will also highlight its MediorNet FusioN ST 2110-to-Monitor Gateway bundles—compact IP edge-conversion solutions that bridge ST 2110 video, audio, and ancillary data directly to HDMI and professional SDI monitors. This results in simplified display connectivity in IP-based environments, where complexity is reduced and workflows remain fluid.

StreamGuys to Showcase Enhanced ULLS Platform

(Image credit: StreamGuys)

StreamGuys will unveil significant enhancements to its Ultra-Low Latency Streaming (ULLS) technology at ENCO's booth C2116, expanding the in-venue simulcast experience for sports fans while opening new revenue opportunities for clubs and broadcasters.

Originally introduced in 2024, StreamGuys ULLS service eliminates traditional streaming delays to perfectly synchronize live game action with radio broadcasts and video streams. Designed to recreate the classic in-stadium AM/FM radio simulcast experience on modern mobile devices, ULLS enables fans attending a game to listen to live play-by-play commentary in real time through a team or broadcaster mobile app—now with support for both Android and iOS devices.

Also new for 2026, StreamGuys has introduced dynamic pre-roll ad insertion to the ULLS experience. Before the live simulcast begins, teams and broadcasters can deliver sponsor-supported audio pre-roll messages aligned with in-venue promotions, broadcast advertising and digital sponsorship packages. The approach ensures monetization without disrupting live game action, as ads run only at stream initiation.