What Do The Dead Daisies and Videoconferencing Have in Common?

"Making music and being a successful self-promoter have always been a function of what technology is available, so keeping up with technology is fundamental to our business,” said Doug Aldrich of The Dead Daisies. “The basic idea is that we should leverage all available tools to play better, sound better and look better, and today, video and audio quality for video calls can be a big part of that equation.”

Quality Audio and Video Matter During Virtual Sessions

fastest hands in the business (Image credit: ClearOne) "If I want to pan the camera down to show my fingers, I can give viewers an experience they aren’t likely to get from other performers. It’s about putting on the best performance I can, regardless of venue,” — Doug Aldrich of The Dead Daisies

Having recently completed a short UK tour and looking forward to a 26-show European tour in February and March of 2022, Aldrich is keeping busy with virtual practices, meetings and promotional interviews that reinforce the vital role video collaboration plays for modern professional musicians. Even so, he hadn’t thought much about the quality of his audio and video during virtual sessions because it seemed to be ‘good enough’, and equivalent to the quality of everyone else’s appearances.

“I had heard about some better technology, but I didn’t feel it was necessary until I was on a call with someone else who already had it,” he said. “When I saw how sharp they looked, and how clear they sounded, a siren went off in my head that my built-in webcam and microphone could be hurting my appearances and essentially that the newest tools really could make a significant difference in my daily professional life.”

After speaking with a ClearOne rep to determine what products would best suit his needs, Aldrich outfitted his home studio with a Versa 50 package with a UNITE 50 PTZ camera and CHAT 150 USB speakerphone package and an additional UNITE 200 PTZ camera to guarantee stellar quality and provide pro-level features including as remote-controlled zoom and 60 fps capability at 1080p resolution. The UNITE 200 PTZ is perfect for capturing Aldrich’s prolific guitar skills during virtual fan events or possible instructional videos.

Aldrich utilizes the UNITE 200 PTZ camera to capture his prolific guitar skills during virtual fan events or instructional videos. (Image credit: ClearOne)

Doug has some of the fastest hands in the business, and being able to record and broadcast at 60 frames per second means he can more clearly show his rapid movements and allow viewers to more effectively slow the video to follow along. Paired with the ClearOne UNITE 50 camera and CHAT 150 speakerphone, his new, powerful AV setup allows more creativity and far better appearance and sound than the basic webcam setup most people are still using.

All in all, staying up-to-date on the latest collaboration gear can help musicians create new opportunities and present themselves in the best possible light to promoters, media and fans, with the added benefit of enabling sharp, fluid virtual jam sessions with band members.

“Whether I’m promoting a tour, working on new songs, meeting with my manager or doing a live Q&A with fans, I’ve got to have confidence that the gear is going to work every time and give everyone on the other side the sense that they are sitting in the room with me,” Aldrich said. “And then if I want to pan the camera down to show my fingers, I can give viewers an experience they aren’t likely to get from other performers. It’s about putting on the best performance I can, regardless of venue.”

Good, Better, Best

ClearOne Aura offers a comprehensive range of Good, Better, Best packages of enterprise quality audio, video, audio-video home office solutions options and a free COLLABORATE Space lifetime subscription, the award-winning video collaboration app. The ClearOne Aura Versa 50 videoconferencing system is a small, portable package that combines a UNITE 50 4K ePTZ camera with remote-controlled pan, tilt and 4x zoom, and a CHAT 150 USB speakerphone that provides crystal-clear HDConference audio quality.

The UNITE 50 4K ePTZ camera and CHAT 150 speakerphone are small enough to toss in a briefcase, providing a professional-grade long-term solution with excellent value and performance regardless of changing work environments.

Looking forward, Aldrich expects virtual collaborations and performances to become even more crucial to musicians. In light of his own experience, he’s become a sort of part-time evangelist, lightly encouraging friends and colleagues to recognize the benefits they can gain from better audio and video capture solutions.