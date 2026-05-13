Hands-On AI Innovation Session for the Collaboration Industry at InfoComm 26

NΞXXT is excited to announce The SPRINT, taking place on Thursday, June 18, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., at InfoComm 2026. The new hands-on innovation experience is designed to help the AV and collaboration industry learn how to turn AI opportunities into practical outcomes.

The four-hour team-based sprint challenges participants to move from AI ideas to real prototypes, with top teams presenting live at AVIXA Xchange the following day.

The team-based innovation session is built on a simple premise: AI innovation is a team sport, and the strongest outcomes come from diversity of perspective.

Participants will work in small, intentionally diverse teams. Each will be assigned a “catalyst challenge,” and tasked with building a tangible response – whether a prototype, service concept, workflow, business model, or other practical expression of an AI-enabled opportunity.

“AI has created a moment where everyone is talking about innovation, but few within our industry have ever formally been taught the skills, structures, and best practices of HOW to do so,” said Byron Tarry, Founder and Chief Transformation Officer at NΞXXT. “The SPRINT is about changing that.”

From Ideas to Impact

Participants will learn by doing, combining their own skills with the collective knowledge, tools, and perspectives of others across the room.

The emphasis is not on polished perfection, but on rapid experimentation, creative use of AI tools, and practical exploration of what is possible when teams simply start building.

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Top teams from Thursday will then be invited to present their outputs on the AVIXA Xchange LIVE stage on Friday, June 19, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., giving the wider InfoComm audience a front-row view into what industry innovation under pressure can produce.

“The SPRINT reflects our commitment to evolving how our industry learns and grows,” said Annette Sandler, Senior Director, Live Content, U.S./Canada, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “By creating space for hands-on collaboration, experimentation, and shared discovery, we are helping the community build the skills and confidence needed to navigate the AI era.”

Who Should Attend?

The SPRINT is open to participants from across the AV and collaboration ecosystem, vendors, integrators, consultants, and end users, with a strong emphasis on attracting diversity of role, experience, and perspective.

Participants are also encouraged to attend in mentor-mentee pairs, bringing together the combination of strategic leadership and frontline technical AI expertise so critical to progress in this moment.

Key Takeaways

Building on the success of a similar format introduced at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), The SPRINT is designed as more than a one-off experience. Participants will leave with:

>> Greater confidence in their ability to contribute to and shape innovation

>> A tangible team output such as a prototype, workflow, service concept or proof-of-concept artifact

>> Hands-on experience of a practical innovation sprint methodology they can reuse

>> A clearer understanding of how AI tools can be used not only to ideate, but also to prototype, validate, and communicate new possibilities quickly

“The goal is not just what gets built in the room,” Tarry said. “It is what people can take back into their organizations, a way of working that makes innovation more accessible, more repeatable, and ultimately more impactful.”

Registration and Availability

Participation in The SPRINT will have limited capacity, but is open to any and all “AI progressive” InfoComm attendees, from Front Office strategists to Front Line AI practitioners.

Full session details and registration are available here.

The session is FREE for attendees with an InfoComm Premier or Essentials Education Pass. Other interested parties, please reach out to NΞXXT directly at info@nexxtnow.com.