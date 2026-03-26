Roadmap 2026: D-Tools

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Tim Bigoness, Chief Marketing Officer at D-Tools

In 2026, D-Tools will continue to pursue the same overriding mission and company philosophy that has guided the company’s success for the past 27 years: to help integrators run better businesses.

Article continues below

D-Tools is kicking off 2026 with a bang with the release of its D-Tools Cloud native Mobile App for both iOS and Android. The app extends the power of D-Tools Cloud into the field, providing integrators with a dependable, offline-capable way to manage projects, track time, and stay connected wherever the workday takes them.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Read All 52 Manufacturer Roadmap Interviews Here

Built for technicians, project managers, and office staff, the D-Tools Cloud Mobile App keeps teams aligned whether they’re on a jobsite, on the road, or working across multiple locations. With native performance and offline access, users can stay productive even without Wi-Fi or cell service, ensuring that critical project information is always at hand.

2026 will also mark the introduction of D-Tools’ AI capabilities, which will enable users to design systems faster and more accurately, as well as automatically generate Scope of Work text for quotes using existing project data. In addition, the 2026 product roadmap ahead for D-Tools Cloud includes continued improvements to inventory management, D-Tools Payments, project and service management, and UI updates for the CRM and communication dashboard.

For D-Tools System Integrator (SI), the year ahead will feature major developments for the Mobile Install app, multi-user project editing, and inventory management. Those innovations come on the heels of the release of SI v23 last fall.