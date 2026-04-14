Uniguest Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification for Hub Cloud Platforms

Uniguest has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 certification for its Hub Digital Engagement Platform and Hub Enterprise Cloud AV solution (Tripleplay Cloud), strengthening its credentials for enterprise and corporate deployments.

[Not Worried about Cybersecurity? You Should Be]

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls), developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a recognized auditing standard for data security. Type 1 certification confirms that Uniguest’s systems and controls are appropriately designed to meet strict criteria for security, availability and confidentiality at a specific point in time.

As organizations increasingly deploy AV and digital engagement platforms across corporate networks, security and compliance have become critical considerations. The certification provides customers with assurance that digital signage, IPTV and engagement workflows delivered through Hub are supported by robust safeguards, including access controls, encryption and continuous system monitoring.

“Security is no longer a nice-to-have; it’s a baseline requirement for enterprise AV,” said James Keen, EVP marketing at Uniguest. “Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 confirms that the foundations of our platforms are built to meet those expectations. As more customers move to cloud-based deployments, they need confidence that their data and systems are protected.”

SOC 2 Type 1 assesses the design of security controls, with Uniguest now progressing towards SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which will validate how those controls perform over time.