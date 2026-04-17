AVIXA Revises Plans for InfoComm EDGE

With the geopolitical situation in the Middle East remaining unpredictable, AVIXA has revised its plans for AV industry engagement in the region. InfoComm EDGE, originally scheduled for October 2026 at the Festival Arena in Dubai, will now take place October 27-28, 2027, at the same location.

AVIXA will also host a highly curated, invitation-only EDGE Preview in Dubai, Q4 2026, with confirmed dates to come. Positioned as a focused working forum, EDGE Preview will bring together senior decision-makers and end users across key sectors—government and enterprise, leisure and entertainment, education, and retail—alongside AV industry stakeholders and international consultants.

“The positive response to our announcement of InfoComm EDGE earlier this year reinforced a clear market need for a different kind of event—one focused on how integrated AV delivers real-world outcomes,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, CEO of AVIXA. “After close consultation with our partners in the region, we’ve taken a deliberate decision to move the full event to 2027 to ensure it lands with maximum impact—particularly at a time when government bodies are aligning investment decisions with long-term strategic priorities.”

Planning for InfoComm EDGE continues, with regional integration firms now beginning to submit design proposals for the event’s core activations—each focused on demonstrating how integrated AV performs in real-world environments and delivers measurable outcomes.

Central to this process is the InfoComm EDGE End User Council, a growing collective of regional organisations providing direct input into the design and evaluation of these activations through the lens of enterprise and operational impact. The Council now includes a dozen confirmed participants, including Emirates Airlines, du, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Education Academy, Atlantis, Miral Asset Management, and Jollibee.

“Our commitment to AV in the Middle East remains clear, and this approach ensures we remain closely aligned with the needs and priorities of the region at a critical time,” added Labuskes. “The EDGE Preview this year is a deliberate step—bringing together the right stakeholders to focus on how AV can deliver meaningful impact now, while shaping the foundation for InfoComm EDGE 2027.”