Web Tool Aims to Help MAP Customer Experience

Middle Atlantic Products has created a new web-based configuration tool that lets customers easily select, configure, quote, and purchase the exact infrastructure system to fit their project needs. The tool was designed to improve the customer experience after MAP gathered feedback from the company’s integration partners.

Middle Atlantic Configurator Tool

Available in October, this new tool will allow users to create a personalized design with the right products and accessories for any type of system along with a priced materials list. Further enhancing the company’s website, which was redesigned earlier this year, this new configuration tool will be accessible from anywhere in the world with internet access, on any browser-enabled device.

Designed for anyone from beginner to expert, users can be guided through the configuration process or they can choose to build a system at their own pace. With built-in intelligence to ensure that only components that fit can be selected and smart recommendations along the way, the Configurator helps users build the most effective and reliable system.

Commenting on the new configuration tool, Middle Atlantic VP of sales Dan Tarkoff said, “We wanted to build a solution that would radically improve the ease with which customers do business with us. We have the broadest range of products in the industry and wanted a way to simplify the process of finding the right fit for every project. The Configurator gives them the freedom to design configure, customize and order reliable systems whenever they want.”

The configurator enables users to export CAD and other design documents to be easily integrated into their standard design process. It enables 24/7 access to a stored history of user projects, the ability to create new projects, and convenient direct online ordering.